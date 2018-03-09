Pyarelal Wadali, one of the singers of Sufi set Wadali Brothers, dies in Amritsar
Pyarelal Wadali, who was the younger brother of Puran Chand Wadali of the Wadali Brothers fame, died in a hospital in Amritsar. He was 75.music Updated: Mar 09, 2018 11:03 IST
Ustad Pyarelal Wadali, younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali died in Amritsar on Friday morning. He was 75.
He breathed his last at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Amritsar where he was admitted on Thursday.
Wadali Brothers, who hail from a village near Amritsar, are famous for their Punjabi Sufi music. The duo began performing at Harballah temple in Jalandhar. They are adept in various styles of singing including Kaafian, ghazal and bhajan.
The Wadali Brothers, famous for their Bollywood songs such as Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu; 2011) and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam; 2011), have carried on the legacy of famous saint poets such as Bulle Shah, Kabir, Amir Khusro and Surdas for years.
Follow @htshowbiz for more