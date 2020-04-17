e-paper
Home / Music / Rapper Naezy urges people to stay at home in new video shot via drone: 'Surakshit hai tu ghar pe'

Rapper Naezy urges people to stay at home in new video shot via drone: ‘Surakshit hai tu ghar pe’

Rapper Naezy’s new video has been shot via a drone and discusses the importance of staying at home amid lockdown in the wake of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

music Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rapper Naezy in a still from his latest song, Khamakha.
Rapper Naezy in a still from his latest song, Khamakha.
         

Rapper Naezy has urged people to stay home and stay safe amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic with a new video for his song Khamakha. The visuals in the song include those shot by drone cameras.

The music video, which also features Naezy, goes “Surakshit hai tu ghar pe, na ja raaston pe (You are safe if you are home, do not go out on the streets)”. The video shows empty streets and gullies, given the lockdown and then shows us older footage of crowds, outlining the carelessness of human beings that has ruined nature.

Watch the song here:

 

The music video has been shot and developed by Shreepad Gaonka. Launching the song, the rapper said in a press statement, “I want to appeal to all to Be home- Be safe and don’t panic as this is the best step to fight this situation. I’m really liking staying home and spending time with my family. It’s giving me enough time to sit, think and write more songs and plan for post-covid world.”

Talking about the music video, Naezy added, “All these songs from my album Maghreb are an extension of my thoughts and feelings. I believe that the art we create should reflect our thoughts unfiltered and we hold the responsibility to present the truth and spread the right message across as it has an influence on people. This video outlines the irony of life that used to be before this coronavirus crisis and encourages people to be conscious of their actions that can have an adverse reaction to the situation.”

