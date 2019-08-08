Shamita Shetty returns in Teri Maa, with Shilpa Shetty’s husband as the director. Watch video

music

Shamita Shetty made a huge splash back in 2002 with her smash hit Sharaara (Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai) and she is back in limelight with a Punjabi song that will be released on August 12. Shot in dhaba and night club settings, the video is about a man sandwiched between his love interest and mother. Shamita features as a Punjabi girl opposite social media star Manav Chhabra.

Shamita has said she had fun working on the video as she worked with her “jiju”, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj. A DNA report quoted her as saying, “It’s a fun, peppy Punjabi song and gave me a chance to do what I love the most — dance! We shot the song in day in the sweltering heat of Mumbai, but none of that really mattered because I had a blast working.”

Titled Teri Maa, the video is being directed by brother-in-law Raj Kundra. Sharing the first look poster of video, Shamita tweeted, “Can’t wait for the world to see this! My very first Punjabi music video #TeriMaa , out on 12th August.”

Shamita has earlier featured in Rhythms of Mohabbatein (Mohabbatein, 2000), Baras Ja Aye Badal (Fareb, 2005) among other songs.

