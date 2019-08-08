Shamita Shetty returns in Teri Maa, with Shilpa Shetty’s husband as the director. Watch video
Check out the first look of Shamita Shetty’s first Punjabi video, Teri Maa, that also features social media star Manav Chhabra.music Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:03 IST
Shamita Shetty made a huge splash back in 2002 with her smash hit Sharaara (Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai) and she is back in limelight with a Punjabi song that will be released on August 12. Shot in dhaba and night club settings, the video is about a man sandwiched between his love interest and mother. Shamita features as a Punjabi girl opposite social media star Manav Chhabra.
Also read: Jabariya Jodi: CBFC makes 9 changes, removes masturbation reference
Shamita has said she had fun working on the video as she worked with her “jiju”, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj. A DNA report quoted her as saying, “It’s a fun, peppy Punjabi song and gave me a chance to do what I love the most — dance! We shot the song in day in the sweltering heat of Mumbai, but none of that really mattered because I had a blast working.”
Titled Teri Maa, the video is being directed by brother-in-law Raj Kundra. Sharing the first look poster of video, Shamita tweeted, “Can’t wait for the world to see this! My very first Punjabi music video #TeriMaa , out on 12th August.”
Can't wait for the world to see this! My very first Punjabi music video #TeriMaa , out on 12th August.@TSeries @roopsidhuonline @dollysidhulive @mr_mnv @TheRajKundra @Ranju_Varghese @MUZIKONERECORDS @yourjaani1 @BPraak https://t.co/bik8afvkY7— Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) August 8, 2019
Shamita has earlier featured in Rhythms of Mohabbatein (Mohabbatein, 2000), Baras Ja Aye Badal (Fareb, 2005) among other songs.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Aug 08, 2019 16:59 IST