e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Sona Mohapatra questions silence of A-listers amid MeToo movement: ‘Not one woman or man stood up to speak any truth’

Sona Mohapatra questions silence of A-listers amid MeToo movement: ‘Not one woman or man stood up to speak any truth’

Sona Mohapatra asked a Twitter user to list any of the MeToo call outs that were used to settle ‘personal scores’ specifically. She said that she knows more than 100 people who were silenced.

music Updated: Sep 20, 2020 16:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sona Mohapatra has spoken about the MeToo movement in India.
Sona Mohapatra has spoken about the MeToo movement in India.
         

Singer Sona Mohapatra has opened up about why the MeToo wave didn’t turn out to be a major success in India. She was replying to a follower who claimed that the MeToo movement was hijacked very early on in India and was often used to settle personal scores.

After an actor accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, a Twitter user tweeted, “Have always held that the #MeToo movement was hijacked very early on, & often used to settle personal scores. Online trails & destroying men on hearsay is dangerous. Question is: Why are the most vocal “believe her” advocates now suddenly in the “diss her” & “believe him” mode?”

 

Sona took to Twitter to share her views on the same. She wrote, “& no one from #Bollywood , the so called A listers actors & general ‘virtue signallers’ on all other matters that land them visibility & endorsements gave a flying f in any case even then. Not ONE woman or man stood up to speak any truth or anything in this matter. @IndiaMeToo.”

Turning down the user’s claim that the MeToo movement was used for settling personal scores, Sona replied, “Sad that you should make such broad stroked judgements on a movement that hardly found air to breathe here;victim shaming being so rampant.Can you please list any of these call outs that were used to settle ‘personal scores’ specifically?I know more than 100 that were silenced.”

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Anurag Kashyap is ‘very much capable’ of sexual assault, claims ‘many big heroes’ misbehaved with her

She added, “Systemic issues, lopsided power structures, boys clubs & institutionalised misogyny should trouble any fair human being. For the Hundred points symbol ‘S who bear the brunt of this societal structure to be undermined or ignored because of the 1/2 who ‘hijack’ or misuse is a travesty.”

Meanwhile, Anurag has denied all allegations made by the actor against him and said that he neither indulges in nor tolerates such kind of behaviour. He has called it an attempt to silence him.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
‘Facebook is non-partisan, one person can’t influence outcomes’: Ajit Mohan
‘Facebook is non-partisan, one person can’t influence outcomes’: Ajit Mohan
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
Domicile rules in J-K amended, now Naib Tehsildar can issue PRC
Domicile rules in J-K amended, now Naib Tehsildar can issue PRC
Liquor smuggling posing big challenge in dry Bihar as polls draw near
Liquor smuggling posing big challenge in dry Bihar as polls draw near
PLA opens three fronts in South China Sea to distract the world from Ladakh
PLA opens three fronts in South China Sea to distract the world from Ladakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In