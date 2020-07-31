Sona Mohapatra says top talent is hired only if they are willing to ‘bow & scrape’ in front of Bollywood families

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:40 IST

Amid the ongoing nepotism debate, singer Sona Mohapatra has said that talented people are hired in Bollywood only if they are ready to ‘toe the line’ and ‘bow and scrape’ in front of Bollywood families. She also cited the film Fukrey Returns as an example of how ‘outsiders’ are treated in the industry.

Talking about how Fukrey Returns (2017) was a far cry from the original film that came out in 2013, she wrote on Twitter, “Finally watched ‘Fukrey Returns’ on an OTT platform. Perfect showcase of how ‘outsiders’ are treated in the industry.Felt bad for the fab cast.Presented so shoddily in the 2nd outing. Cus only ‘insiders’ are worth ‘promoting’. Outsiders are only good to be used for a #CashGrab.”

The first outing of Fukrey had the soulful cinematography of #Mohanan a cohesive, world class, superbly mixed BG score & thought through soundtrack & album of 6 original songs featuring some fantastic talent, old & new by #RamSampath . Not worth repeating or rewarding? (2) pic.twitter.com/udVyPNCamX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2020

Citing how Fukrey music director and her husband Ram Sampath didn’t win any awards for the hit album, and neither given a chance to compose for the sequel. “The first outing of Fukrey had the soulful cinematography of #Mohanan a cohesive, world class, superbly mixed BG score & thought through soundtrack & album of 6 original songs featuring some fantastic talent, old & new by #RamSampath . Not worth repeating or rewarding?” she wrote.

Talking about Ram’s career in the film industry, she said, “Top talent,hardworking self created professionals with a great track record in another industry (in Rams case advertising) are hired only if they are willing to ‘toe the line’, ‘bow & scrape’ in front of the Bolly families,of course shouldn’t expect to be paid much or promoted.”

All the awards will be lobbied for by dads & their clans for themselves,their progenies. Case in point,Talaash soundtrack.Javed Akhtar, another filmfare award for the nth time?Not for the upcoming MD who has not only worked much harder on even ur lyrics forget about gr8 music.(4) — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2020

Sona also tweeted, “All the awards will be lobbied for by dads & their clans for themselves,their progenies. Case in point,Talaash soundtrack.Javed Akhtar, another Filmfare award for the nth time?Not for the upcoming MD who has not only worked much harder on even ur lyrics forget about gr8 music.”

Talaash, which won many awards that year, got only one for its music -- the Mirchi Music Award for Lyricist of the Year that went to Javed Akhtar (Jee Le Zara). Ram Sampath, along with Vrashal Chavan, was nominated in ‘programmer & arranger of the year’ category for the song Jiya Laage Na. Vishal Dadlani was also nominated in ‘male vocalist of the year’ category for Jee Le Zara whereas Suman Sridhar was nominated in the ‘upcoming female vocalist of the year’ category for the song Muskaanein Jhoothi Hai. They didn’t win any awards.

So yes, there are enough & more ‘outsiders’ given the gift of opportunity’ to slave for the masters. Be ‘grateful’ for the scraps thrown from the table where the latter dine. You want to be celebrated, awarded, rewarded for pursuing excellence? Nope that, cannot be allowed. (5) — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2020

“So yes, there are enough & more ‘outsiders’ given the gift of opportunity’ to slave for the masters. Be ‘grateful’ for the scraps thrown from the table where the latter dine. You want to be celebrated, awarded, rewarded for pursuing excellence? Nope that, cannot be allowed,” she added.

