Sonia Kapoor explains why she is singing ‘happy birthday to me’ on Himesh Reshammiya’s birthday, cutting his cake

Singer, composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya celebrated a quarantine birthday with his wife, actor Sonia Kapoor, and took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the same. The video began with Sonia singing ‘happy birthday to me’ and cutting his birthday cake.

Himesh entered the frame and said in Hindi, “Do you see this? It is my birthday but she is the one cutting the cake.” Sonia reasons, “Because you and me are one, Himesh.”

Thanking everyone for their wishes, Himesh hoped that the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end soon. “Thank you so much for all your good wishes. This birthday is different. There is a pandemic, everyone is away from each other, even my friends are not here. But you guys will always remain close to my heart. Whoever is watching this video, I sincerely hope that all your wishes come true and your life is filled with happiness. I hope that the coronavirus goes away and only happiness remains. Love you. Thank you all for your wishes again,” he said in Hindi.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonia wrote, “Happy birthday my loving husband it’s your birthday and that makes it the best day in the world. I love you with every piece of my heart. @realhimesh.”

Himesh and Sonia got married in May 2018 after being in a relationship for many years. On their two-year wedding anniversary earlier this year, they shared pictures from a romantic photoshoot. “Missing the cinemas, full on filmigiri on wedding anniversary, love you,” he captioned one of his posts.

Recently, Himesh and singer Javed Ali stepped in as the judges on the eighth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, replacing singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu who were a part of the show before lockdown. The shoot of the music reality show recently resumed after more than three months.

