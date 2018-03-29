Sunidhi Chauhan’s 3-month-old son loves it when she sings to him; I feel he responds to different tunes, she says

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan had the happiest start to this year when she welcomed her first child, a boy, with husband, composer Hitesh Sonik, on January 1, 2018. Though she is yet to decide the name of the baby, she says, “There are a few names that we have in mind, but we still haven’t zeroed in on the name as yet.”

As Sunidhi is enjoying motherhood and this new phase in life, we asked if she sings any lullabies to make her baby sleep. “It’s [singing] not just to make him sleep; I sing to him every minute. I think he likes it when I sing to him. I feel he responds to different tunes. Also, since he has known my voice ever since he was in my womb, he really loves to listen to what I sing for him,” says the singer, who has been singing at live shows since childhood.

The 34-year-old went on a break in October last year [third trimester of her pregnancy], and she can’t wait to get back to singing again. “In my entire career, I have never taken a break so far. It was only now that I took a big break, and you can imagine [how] charged up I really am to get back to singing again,” she adds.

Sunidhi, who has sung Bollywood hits such as Desi Girl (Dostana, 2008), Te Amo (Dum Maaro Dum, 2011) and Radha (Jab Harry Met Sejal, 2017), wants to explore the independent music space, just like other musicians. “As I said I’m really excited to comeback and sing again. This year, I want to release independent music. I feel that it’s getting the right amount of attention, and it’s the right time to be in this space,” she concludes.

