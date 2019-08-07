‘Sushma Swaraj was a motherly figure for all of us,’ writes Adnan Sami in a heartfelt note, shares her pics with his family

music

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:46 IST

Singer Adnan Sami, who was born a Pakistani and later became an Indian citizen, has expressed his shock at the sudden passing away of politician and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. The singer took to Twitter to share his feelings and posted pictures with the late leader too.

Adnan wrote on Twitter: “My family & I are in complete shock to learn the tragic news of dear Sushma ji’s sudden demise. She was a motherly figure for all of us; an extremely respected stateswoman; exceptional orator & a very loving, caring & warm soul. Will miss her dearly.” He also shared four pictures of his family meeting Sushma. In one of the pictures, Sushma can be seen indulgently interacting with Adnan’s little daughter Medina as his wife Roya Faryabi looks on. Sushma also seen giving a gift to the girl.

My family & I are in complete shock to learn the tragic news of dear Sushma ji’s sudden demise. She was a motherly figure for all of us; an extremely respected stateswoman; exceptional orator & a very loving, caring & warm soul. Will miss her dearly.🙏#sushmaswaraj#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/bJCyKLeIa0 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 6, 2019

The shocking news of Sushma Swaraj’s death saw Bollywood celebs take to social media to express their grief. Among those who wrote about the late leader were Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhasker and many more.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra doesn’t talk about pay parity because ‘girls make up for it with endorsements’, Twitter users call her shallow

Amitabh wrote on Twitter how Sushma was a strong leader and a friendly personality.

एक अत्यंत दुखद समाचार ! एक बहुत ही प्रबल राजनीतिज्ञ , एक मिलनसार व्यक्तिव , एक अद्भुत प्रवक्ता । आत्मा की शांति के लिए , प्रार्थना 🙏 https://t.co/TRikqtswd9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2019

He went on to say how she was always polite when she spoke, how her speeches often cast a hypnotic spell on all and how she got along with all. He wrote in Hindi, “Mridubhashi, sammohak varta, milansaar, dukhharta. Sushma ji jaisi ka rikt sthan kabhi nahin bharta.”

T 3251 -

'मृदुभाषी, सम्मोहक वक्ता,

मिलनसार, दुखहर्ता।

सुषमाजी जैसों का रिक्त स्थान कभी नहीं भरता।।' ~ Ef V pic.twitter.com/upWSXevwaH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

Akshay Kumar too wrote on Twitter: “Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji...she was such a dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all. My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace.”

Hema Malini too was shocked and wrote on Twitter: “Sushma Swaraj ji is no more.A big loss to our nation. Personally,she was always a good friend, philosopher & guide throughout my years in Parliament.Soft spoken yet firm, always empathetic to people’s problems, she was unique in many ways &endeared herself to the public always.”

Sushma Swaraj ji is no more.A big loss to our nation. Personally,she was always a good friend, philosopher & guide throughout my years in Parliament.Soft spoken yet firm, always empathetic to people’s problems, she was unique in many ways &endeared herself to the public always🙏 pic.twitter.com/fbB806MBeR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 7, 2019

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 11:40 IST