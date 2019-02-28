 Adnan Sami replies to Pakistani trolls: Your ostrich mentality is laughable
Adnani Sami took on his trolls on Twitter on Wednesday. The singer said that it is about ‘eliminating terrorists’.

bollywood Updated: Feb 28, 2019 13:42 IST
Asian News International
Adnan Sami originates from Pakistan but is now an Indian citizen.

Singer Adnan Sami has taken a dig at Pakistani trolls who have been speaking out against India’s airstrike across LoC in a scathing tweet.

In the tweet, the singer who originally hails from Pakistan but now holds Indian citizenship stood up against trolls from Pakistan, and told them that it is about ‘eliminating terrorists’ and not about ‘egos being given a reality check.’ He further went on to add that their ‘Ostrich mentality’ is ‘laughable.’

His tweet read, “Dear Pak trolls, It’s not about your egos being given a reality check today; it’s about eliminating terrorists who you ‘claim’ are also your enemies! Your Ostrich mentality is laughable. By the way, your abuses expose your reality and therefore the only difference between you and a bucket of rubbish is the bucket!”

Sami had earlier on February 26 too hailed the IAF efforts and tweeted, “The Force Is With You” @narendramodi ji. Respect to @IAF_MCC .#HowsTheJosh #StopTerrorism #JaiHind .”

On February 26, twelve days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes at terror camps at multiple places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 13:42 IST

