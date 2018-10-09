When Adnan Sami’s baby girl FaceTimed music maestro AR Rahman

Star kids are more popular than their celebrity parents these days. Singer Adnan Sami is the father of one-and-a-half year old daughter, Medina and occasionally shares her cute pictures on his social media account. The baby girl recently got her hands over the singer’s mobile phone and went on to do the impossible. She placed a video call to none other than the Grammy winner AR Rahman.

Sami shared an account of what happened next when the little one called Rahman unintentionally. He shared on Twitter, “Haha!! Ok... Time to put passwords on all phones & ipads etc... My Little Medina took my phone & ‘FaceTimed’ @arrahman & had a cute chat with him while he was in London recording the score for the film ‘2.0’ @2Point0movie !! He even showed her his studio!! Adorable!”

Dear Adnan ..her Facetime call fixed my grumpy mood ..thanks Medina ..May the Almighty reward you Generously 😊 https://t.co/sQPVdMY6i2 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) October 7, 2018

Acknowledging it, the Slumdog Millionaire music director replied, “Dear Adnan ..her Facetime call fixed my grumpy mood ..thanks Medina ..May the Almighty reward you Generously.” Well, this will make for a fun childhood story in the future.

This is the cutest video I have seen of a 16-month girl dancing to a Brazilian band in Dubai!!! It’s #Medina, daughter of @AdnanSamiLive pic.twitter.com/oVaqtyvCeA — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) September 21, 2018

AR Rahman is currently prepping for the sequel of Rajinikanth’s 2010 Robot. Titled 2.0, the film features Rajinikanth in a double role as Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, Akshay Kumar as the antagonist and Amy Jackson as the female lead. Directed and written by Shankar of I fame, 2.0 is set to release on November 29 this year. It is rumoured to be the most expensive film ever made till date.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 13:16 IST