Wadali Brothers and the legacy of Sufi music: A list of their best-loved non-Bollywood songs

The tragic news of the death of Pyarelal Wadali of the Wadali Brothers fame in Amritsar on Friday has brought focus back to the Sufi music.

Wadali Brothers — Ustad Puran Chand Wadali and the now deceased Ustad Pyarelal Wadali — are among the few traditional Sufi singers who dabbled effortlessly in Bollywood music, but always on their own terms.

Talking about their music, Pyarelal Wadali had said, “All our songs depend on the poets who write it. There is a poet Sarabjit Sinha, who writes very well. The composers make the songs for us. The old poets such as Baba Bulleh Shah and the likes have written such beautiful poems. We just sing them.”

While their mainstream Bollywood hits are well known, we take a look at their biggest powerhouse numbers you may not know about:

1. Tu Maane Taa Naa Maane

The Wadali Brothers took this popular Sufi song, the lyrics of which talk about how loving one’s beloved is as sacred as worshipping God, to new heights. The duo performed this song for Coke Studio India’s Season 3, which has been viewed over 11 million times:

2. Dama Dam Mast Qalandar

A famous spiritual Sufi song, it has also been performed by the likes of Abida Parveen and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The original song was written by Amir Khusro and later modified by Bulleh Shah. The duo has performed this song at numerous occasions and events and their rendition remains among their biggest hits.

3. Jaise Meri Eid Ho Gayi

Sung in collaboration with Lakhwinder Wadali, son of Puran Chand Wadali, the song is from the album Ishqe Da Jaam. While the official video has over 3 million views, there are over 10 other YouTube videos of their performance of the same, each with many thousand views.

4.Sauda Ikko Jeha

“Dil Dena Te Dil Mangna Ve Sauda Ikko Jeha (Giving away your heart and asking for your beloved’s heart — its a similar exchange),” go the lyrics of this popular Sufi song. The performance video put up by Idea Jalsa has over 730,000 views.

5. Rabb Da Dedar

Among their latest songs, the video was released in March, 2017, as has over 3 million views. The music of the song, while retaining their trademarked original Sufi feel, seems to have a more contemporary feel as well. Lyrics of the song are by Kala Nizampuri.

