Delhi opens borders, commuters face Monday rush

noida

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:01 IST

Heavy traffic jams continued to persist during peak hours at the Delhi-Noida borders on Monday as the national capital lifted all restrictions on interstate travel.

Entry into Noida from Delhi was regulated by Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and only people with passes were allowed to cross the border.

The Delhi government had on May 31 announced that it will seal its borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for seven days to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“The situation is terrible in the evenings. Noida police have set up barricades blocking the access for free movement of vehicles. The policemen just stand there without much checking. In the evening, traffic starts crawling from the Kalindi Kunj bridge itself. It is a daily struggle now,” said Vivek Krishna, who travels to Delhi’s Jasola for work from Greater Noida west daily.

Some commuters also alleged that getting into Noida during evening and morning peak hours was much more difficult than getting into Delhi.

“Even when Delhi had sealed the borders, movement into the capital was not an issue. But getting into Noida is a harrowing task everyday. Crossing DND takes more than 30 minutes. Today, the traffic was terrible during peak hours at Kalindi Kunj, so I turned back and then entered Noida via DND around 9.30am . A few of my colleagues came around noon and their experience was better. Peak hour traffic is a menace with Noida continuing with its border checking,” said Amrinder Singh, who travels from Faridabad to Noida daily for work.

Commuters said there was clarity and some felt that restrictions would be lifted from June 8. However, Noida — which had sealed its borders with Delhi in April — continues to maintain a status quo.

“The MHA guidelines have permitted interstate travel but Noida continues to keep the border sealed. This creates confusion for people travelling across the borders. Even the Supreme Court has now intervened. So hopefully the situation will change ,” said a commuter, on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, to ease rush hour traffic Noida police had opened six lanes of the DND. According to regulations, only people with administrative passes and those providing essential services are allowed to travel across the border.

Barricades placed by Delhi police at the Noida gate were also manned by the Gautam Budh Nagar district police on Monday morning.

“This was done to ensure that people don’t go to Delhi without valid reasons and then don’t create chaos in the evening while returning. There are no changes in the regulations and until any further orders, the border will continue to be sealed,” said Sankalp Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Officials had claimed that traffic volume had gone down after Delhi sealed the borders last week. However, peak hour rush continues to be a problem.

In an order of the district administration from May 31, it had been clarified that the border will remain sealed until further notice.