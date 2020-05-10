District admn issues guidelines on managing bodies, pvt labs to inform govt on tests

noida

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:20 IST

Family members of those who die of Covid-19 must agree to follow all safety measures before they can take a final glimpse of the departed, according to guidelines issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, on Sunday evening, regarding disposal of bodies of such patients.

The district also said private laboratories authorised to test for Covid-19 will have to inform the chief medical officer of every test and those who are being tested have to be quarantined.

District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L Y said it was prepared in accordance with the rules framed by the union ministry of health and family welfare.

“All health employees present at isolation area, crematorium and ambulance must be properly trained in preventing infection. They must completely sanitise their hands and must wear full personal protection equipment while handling the bodies. All tubes and catheters must be removed and in case the health official suffer any injury, it be treated with 1% hypochlorite solution,” he said.

The DM further said that the tubes and catheters must be disposed of properly and the nasal and oral orifices must be plugged. “If the family members of the deceased wish to see the body, they can be granted permission only if they apply giving an undertaking that they will follow all the stipulated safety norms,” the DM said.

Suhas further said that the bodies will be either handed over to the relatives or taken to the mortuary soon after death.

“Staff of crematoriums (or burial grounds) have been asked to be sensitive and follow all safety norms like the health officials. The body bag can be opened from the face end to provide last glimpse to the relatives. There is no additional restriction on all other people at the site such as those who will read religious hymns and spray holy water. They, however, should not touch the dead body. The bodies will not be allowed to be bathed and people will not be allowed to touch the body,” he said.

The DM said that since ashes of the dead bodies were not contagious, it can be collected after the last rites. “Large assembly at the crematorium must be avoided,” he said.

“The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has authorised certain private pathological laboratories to test Covid-19 samples. But they will have to inform the chief medical officer and anybody who gives these samples will be quarantined,” the said