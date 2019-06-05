Four-month-old girl survives 10-15 ft fall from flyover after father’s bike is hit by mini truck in Ghaziabad

A four-month-old girl survived a fall from a flyover after the motorcycle she and her family were riding on was hit allegedly by a speeding truck on Tuesday morning in Ghaziabad near Chander Puri area.

The infant, Lalita, her minor sister, and parents were travelling on a motorcycle to Bulandshahr and were on the Thakurdwara flyover when the incident took place.

The infant sustained head injuries. The driver of the truck has been arrested.

According to the family, Lalita was sitting on the lap of her mother Pravesh, who was riding pillion, while her four-year-old sister, Cherry, was sitting between Pravesh and father Manoj Kumar, who was driving the motorycle.

At the time of the incident, the motorcycle was approaching the Thakurdwara flyover when a mini truck, allegedly driving on the wrong side, hit the vehicle.

“The truck driver was speeding and came on to the same side as the motorcycle. There was a head-on collision. As a result of the impact, Manoj, Pravesh and Cherry fell down on the flyover itself but Lalita slipped out of her mother’s hand and fell off the flyover . The point from where Lalita fell is at least 10 to 15 feet above the ground. She was soon spotted by some vegetable vendors who were passing by,” Rakesh Kumar, Manoj’s brother-in-law, alleged.

“She was saved in time as the road below the flyover has a lot of traffic. The vendors later brought Lalita to the flyover and called the police. The family members were rushed to nearby MMG Government hospital and we later got them referred to a private hospital for better treatment. Lalita has sustained head injuries and her head is swollen. The doctors conducted a CT scan and are treating her,” he added.

Doctors at the Sudarshan Hospital, GT Road said Manoj suffered multiple fractures on both legs.

“His wife has also suffered a pelvic fracture and both are under treatment. The four-month-old girl is stable now but is under observation. She was not admitted for treatment,” Dr Charan Singh, the director, Sudarshan hospital, said.

The family said that Cherry escaped with minor bruises as she was sitting between her parents on the motorcycle and did not take much impact.

The family of four had began their journey from Loni and were on their way to Shikarpur in Bulandshahr to see Pravesh’s brother’s wife, who had delivered a child Monday night but had died soon after delivery.

Police, on the basis of the complaint given by the family, registered an FIR against the truck driver. They said he was arrested and his vehicle was also seized.

“The truck driver told us that he lost control of the vehicle while descending the flyover as the road is curved and is only two-and-a-half lanes wide. We have arrested him. The girl who fell from the flyover is stable at present and recuperating at the hospital. Her parents and minor sister also received treatment,” Jaikaran Singh, station house officer of Kotwali police station, said.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 10:51 IST