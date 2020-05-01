GB Nagar reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, 11 from JJ slums

noida

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:14 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar district reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Friday afternoon when the total number of cases touched 155 of which 65 are active.

Officials had received reports of 333 swab samples, out of which 17 were positive while 316 came negative.

Eleven of the 17 who tested positive reside in the slums of JJ Colony, spread chiefly across Sectors 8 and 5 with its peripheries also touching sectors 10, 9 and 4 in Noida. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases from Sector 8 has reached.

Since April 8, officials have shifted around 400 persons from slums in sectors 8 and 5 to government quarantine centres as a precautionary measure after four persons—one of whom was linked to fire safety solutions firm Ceasefire—tested positive for Covid-19 in the Sector 5 JJ Colony.

Others who tested positive include a 36-year-old man from Sector 9, two senior citizens—a 71-year-old man from the Ace Golfshire in Sector 150 and a 76-year-old man from Sector 55—the wife of a Sector 55 patient, a 55-year-old man from Advocate Colony in PI 1st area of Greater Noida and 35-year-old from Skytech Matrott society in Sector 76.

All the Sector 8 residents who tested positive on Friday were already under institutional quarantine, which has helped in containing the spread of Covid-19, health department officials said, adding that keeping people under institutional quarantine also helped stop community spread in slums of Sectors 8 and 5.

They are yet to identify the exact source of infection among the 28 persons from Sector 8 but suspect the virus was first transmitted by four Sector 5 residents linked to Ceasefire company or the people who had direct or indirect contacts with those who had attended the religious congregation in last March in Delhi.

“All the persons found positive for the infection were already under quarantine. In the past also, people who were found positive were under quarantine at our center. There are over 8,000 families living in the slums of sector 8 and 5 and we have managed to successfully contain the spread there through contact tracing,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

Meanwhile, two Covid patients, including a 9-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man (Ceasefire emplouee), were discharged from Sharda Hospital. The man is the only patient till now who had developed pneumonia and needed a ventilator. He was discharged after 37 days of successful treatment.

By Friday night, the health department had notified 2,161 travelers. Officials collected 3,618 samples and 697 persons remain under institutional quarantine.

HOT SPOTS

The health department declared 10 new hot spots as these areas had no Resident’s Welfare Associations to stop spread of Covid in these high-density areas.

Villages in Greater Noida, including Tilpata, Bisrakh, Aichhar village in Dadri, Begumpur in Kulsera and Jaunchana in Jewar, are among the 10 identified hot spots where there are no RWAs. The remaining areas include Nithari, Chautpur, Kakrala, Sector 9 and 10 in Noida.

Sectors 5 and 8 and Chauda village were already red zones.

The police department has been asked to ensure that social distancing is followed strictly in these areas and action should be taken against violators as per protocol.

Health teams will be visiting these areas to survey each and every house to identify people with Covid-like symptoms and to spread awareness about the virus. Suspects will be put under institutional quarantine and samples will be collected as per the protocol.

Development authorities have been asked to increase sanitization of these areas.

THREE PREGNANT COVID CASES AT GIMS

A Bisrakh woman, who is in her last trimester of pregnancy, was admitted to the GIMS after she tested positive for Covid-19 in Ghaziabad, where she lives in her marital home. After testing positive, the woman, travelled to her maternal house in Bisrakh. She then went to the Sharda hospital for a regular check-up. As per protocol, she was suggested she take the Covid-19 test to which she informed the healthcare workers that she had already undergone this test and showed her report. The woman was immediately shifted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, where two other pregnant women are being treated for COVID-19; one has delivered a baby who was Covid-negative and sent home.