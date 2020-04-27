One arrested, two booked for smuggling liquor in hot spots

noida

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:36 IST

A man in his thirties was arrested and two others booked by the Phase 2 police in two separate incidents of smuggling imported alcohol. Two cars were also recovered and have been seized.

According to police, a Maruti Ertiga was stopped and checked near sector 93A during routine checking in hotspot zones of the district on Sunday evening. The driver was carrying three bottles of imported scotch, above the permissible limit for

The sale of liquor is banned in the state during the ongoing lockdown. As per rules, the permissible liquor limit for people in Uttar Pradesh is 1.5 litres IMFL, 1.5 litres country-made liquor and four bottles of beer.

“When questioned, he confessed that he was taking the liquor for a resident of Eldeco Utopia in Sector 93A, which is a hot spot in red zone and is sealed. After a while he got spooked and ran away, leaving the car and the liquor. The house of the man who had ordered the liquor was also searched but the suspect was nowhere to be found,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, station house offier, Phase 2 police station.

Police also nabbed another person, Subhash, and seized his vehicle for carrying alcohol. All suspects were booked under Section 188 and a search is on to nab the two absconding suspects.

Police from Sector 49 and Beta 2 also arrested smugglers of locally manufactured liquor.

On Monday, the district police registered six cases of section 188 and arrested 14 people for violations. A total of 471 vehicles were checked of which 156 were challaned and three were seized. Three vehicles of essential services were permitted in the district.

SHOP OWNER BOOKED

In another incident, a cycle shop owner was booked by Phase 2 police for allegedly selling cycles to four migrant workers who wanted to go back to their home towns amid the lockdown.

According to police, the migrants, on their way to Bihar, were intercepted by the Expressway police and questioned. They found that the cycles had been purchased on April 22 from a dealer in Bhangel.

sub-inpsector Pradeep Kumar Dwiwedi, who is the complainant in this case, said, “I received this information and was on patrolling to confirm the case. On insection, it was clear that the owner of the cycle shop had sold these to the migrants despite the lockdown, which is a violation.”

Based on this complaint, the Bhangel-based cycle shop owner was booked at the Phase 2 police station under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code.

The migrant workers were later sent to a shelter home and a search is on for the shop owner. “He is absconding but we have some details and will nab him soon,” said the SHO.