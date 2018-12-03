Over 1.18 lakh new voters enrol in Gautam Budh Nagar

Gautam Budh Nagar district is going to have over 1.18 lakh new voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On Friday, the last day to enrol in the voter list or to make changes, district administration has received over 1.32 lakh forms of which 1.18 lakh is to enrol.

November 30 was the last day to fill forms online or offline. The offline process closed at 5pm while the online one will continue till midnight.

Of the applicants, 65,000 are from Noida constituency, 59,000 from Dadri and 8,000 from Jewar. Over 85% forms have were filed online.

The administration has asked residents to get themselves enrolled in the voter list or to contact booth level officers (BLO) to get amendments made to their applications.

“We expect the final number of new voters to cross 1.18 lakh. We are now focusing on the preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” Keshav Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

The district administration has asked all 1,417 BLOs to be present in their respective jurisdictions to resolve voters’ issues. “Over 85% have submitted their applications online,” Kumar said. There are 1,417 polling booths in the district.

The district administration will start showcasing electronic voting machines (EVMs) and its functioning at various places such as malls, roads, villages and residents’ welfare association offices to spread awareness that these machines can’t be tampered with.

“People keep talking about tampering of EVMs. We will reach out to people to clear their doubts. It is impossible to tamper EVMs,” Kumar said.

The final list of voters was supposed to be out by January 4 but will now be released by January 15.

Administration officials had also issued letters to newly constructed high-rises and colonies with the details of their respective booths, name and contact numbers of the BLOs concerned if anyone from these societies wish to enrol.

