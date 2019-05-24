Sub-inspectors suspended for smuggling seized liquor

Two sub-inspectors were suspended on Thursday for their alleged involvement in liquor smuggling in Greater Noida. They were identified as Komal Kuntal and Vikas (known by his first name only), both deployed at Kasna police station.

Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the police received information about the presence of illegal liquor in a house in Sector Chi 4 in Kasna. “A team immediately rushed to the spot and arrested one Sanjay Bhati with a consignment of illegal liquor. His accomplice, one Yogi, managed to flee,” he said.

During interrogation, Bhati revealed that the liquor had actually been given to him by the two sub-inspectors, Kuntal and Vikas. Krishna said further investigation confirmed his statement.

He said that on January 19, 2019, a truck carrying illegal liquor rammed an auto at the ATS roundabout,killing one person. The police seized the truck and found a consignment of illegal liquor inside. They brought the truck to Kasna police station and registered an FIR against its driver, who was at large.

Krishna said Kuntal was investigating the matter. “We have suspended the two police officials with immediate effect,” he said.

The police have also registered a case against them under sections 60 and 63 of the Excise Act and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: May 24, 2019 01:19 IST