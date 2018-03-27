Under-construction building collapses in Noida, labourers feared trapped
The scaffolding of an under-construction building in Sector 121 of Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning. The building was situated in Cleo County.
Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred while construction work was going on at the site.
The cause of the collapse is still unknown. Unconfirmed reports suggest that three or four labourers are trapped in the rubble.
Search and rescue operations are on.