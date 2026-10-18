H-1B spouse visa for Indians: A complete guide to H-4 eligibility, work permits and stay rules

The H-1B spouse visa, commonly known as the H-4 visa, allows eligible spouses and dependent children of H-1B workers to live in the United States. For Indian families moving to the US for work, H-4 status can provide a way to stay together, but it does not automatically allow a spouse to take up employment.

H-1B spouse visa explained for Indians. (Pexel)

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Certain H-4 spouses can apply for a separate work permit, known as an Employment Authorization Document (EAD), if they meet specific eligibility requirements. H-4 holders can also generally study in the US, subject to applicable rules. Understanding the difference between dependent status and work authorization is important for families planning their move or long-term stay.

What is the H-1B spouse visa?

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The H-4 is a dependent nonimmigrant visa for eligible family members of people holding certain H visas, including the H-1B visa used by US employers to hire foreign professionals for specialty occupations.

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{{^usCountry}} Eligible dependents generally include the H-1B worker’s spouse and unmarried children under 21. H-4 status allows them to live in the US while the principal visa holder maintains qualifying status, subject to immigration rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eligible dependents generally include the H-1B worker’s spouse and unmarried children under 21. H-4 status allows them to live in the US while the principal visa holder maintains qualifying status, subject to immigration rules. {{/usCountry}}

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However, H-4 status does not independently provide permanent residence or automatically grant permission to work. Applicants can consult the US Department of State’s official guidance on temporary worker visas.

Can an H-4 spouse work in the US?

Not every H-4 visa holder is eligible to work. Under the existing rules, certain spouses of H-1B workers can apply to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an Employment Authorization Document.

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Eligibility generally applies when the H-1B spouse is the beneficiary of an approved employment-based immigrant petition, Form I-140, or qualifies for an extension of H-1B status beyond the usual six-year limit under specified provisions of US immigration law.

Eligible applicants must file Form I-765 and meet the relevant requirements. They can work once the required employment authorization has been approved and is valid. An EAD generally allows an eligible H-4 spouse to work for an employer without being restricted to the H-1B spouse’s workplace.

H-4 children do not qualify for an EAD simply because their parent holds an H-1B visa. USCIS outlines the relevant rules in its Policy Manual on employment authorization for dependent spouses.

Can H-4 visa holders study in the US?

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H-4 holders can generally attend school, college or university in the US, subject to applicable rules and institutional requirements. This can allow spouses to pursue further education and children to continue their schooling while the H-1B worker is employed in the country.

Permission to study, however, is separate from employment authorization. An H-4 holder who wants to work must independently qualify for the relevant work permit.

How long can an H-4 visa holder stay?

An H-4 holder’s authorized stay is generally linked to the principal H-1B worker’s authorized period of stay. Dependents must maintain their own valid immigration status and may need to apply for an extension when the principal worker’s stay is extended.

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It is important to distinguish visa validity from authorized stay. A visa stamp generally allows a person to seek entry into the US; the period they are permitted to remain is determined under US immigration rules and their admission record.

Families should check their immigration documents and the applicable USCIS instructions before travelling or applying for an extension.

How can Indians apply for an H-4 visa?

Applicants outside the US generally need to complete the relevant nonimmigrant visa application, pay the applicable fee and follow the appointment and documentation procedures set by the US embassy or consulate.

Documents may include a valid passport, a marriage certificate for a spouse or birth certificate for a child, evidence of the principal H-1B holder’s immigration status and employment, and any additional documents requested by consular officials.

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People already in the US may be able to apply to change to H-4 status or extend their existing status through USCIS, depending on their circumstances.

Applicants should check the US Department of State’s visa guidance and the USCIS website for current procedures, fees and document requirements.

For Indian families, the central point is that the H-1B spouse visa provides a route for eligible dependents to live in the US, while the right to work depends on separate eligibility requirements and, where applicable, approval of an EAD.