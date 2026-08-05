Immigrant gets US green card in just 3 months after I-130, I-485 filing; Reddit reacts: ‘Claiming this luck!’

A US immigrant has shared a three-month green card approval timeline after filing family-based adjustment of status applications, leaving fellow immigration applicants hopeful about their own pending cases.

The applicant said both their I-130 and I-485 applications were verbally approved during the interview. (X/@unumihaimedia)

The applicant detailed their journey on Reddit, explaining how their Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative) and Form I-485 (Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status) were processed through the USCIS Phoenix, Arizona field office.

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The timeline showed that the applicant completed the process from filing to receiving their green card in just over three months, though USCIS processing times can vary depending on individual circumstances, location and case details.

I-130 and I-485 timeline

According to the Reddit post, the applicant submitted their I-130 online on October 4, 2025, before mailing their I-485 application on November 12. USCIS confirmed receipt of the adjustment of status application on November 13.

The applicant received online receipt notices on November 18, the same day they were issued a Request for Evidence (RFE) related to Form I-864, the Affidavit of Support.

The applicant said the RFE was issued because USCIS was not satisfied with their spouse’s income documentation. They responded by submitting additional paperwork with a joint sponsor on November 24.

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After completing their biometrics appointment on December 11, the applicant received an interview notice on December 30. The adjustment of status interview took place on February 5, 2026.

The applicant said both their I-130 and I-485 applications were verbally approved during the interview. "I-130 approved soon after interview (only under the documents tab - status still showed interview was scheduled)," they wrote.

The official approval notices appeared on their USCIS account the next day, according to the post. The applicant said the green card was produced on February 13 and delivered on February 18 after USPS tracking updates.

Applicant shares simple USCIS interview experience

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The applicant revealed they entered the US on a B-2 visitor visa and later applied for adjustment of status through marriage.

Describing the interview process, they said it was straightforward and that officials did not request additional evidence. "Our interview was extremely simple. They didn’t ask for any evidence and barely asked any questions outside the standard I-485 and I-130 except what my intent was at entry," the Reddit user wrote.

The applicant also encouraged others waiting for their immigration decisions, acknowledging that approval timelines can differ.

"Good luck to anyone on this journey," they wrote, adding that they hoped everyone waiting would receive a response soon.

Also Read: What happened to Trump's Green Cards promise to college grads? Debate over $100K OPT fee plan heats up as experts react

Reddit users react

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The post received responses from other immigration applicants, many of whom said the timeline gave them hope.

"Claiming this luck!" one commenter wrote, while another said such posts made them hopeful that their own immigration journey would not take too long.

Some users also asked questions about the financial requirements after the applicant mentioned receiving an RFE for the Affidavit of Support. “ Does your husband make above the minimum threshold? I am curious why they are not satisfy with his income.”

“Waited 25 years for mine and now that I got it still get treated with suspicion and as a outsider,” read another comment.