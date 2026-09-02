September US immigration changes: 5 major changes affecting Green Cards, H-1B workers and international students

September is shaping up to be a crucial month for US immigration applicants, with changes affecting green cards, H-1B workers, international students and immigrant visa applicants taking effect or moving closer to implementation.

September US immigration changes: Green card, H-1B, F-1 rules explained. (Unsplash)

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Several developments have firm dates, while others remain proposals. For applicants, the distinction matters: some changes require immediate action, while others are still moving through the regulatory process.

1. Duration of Status ends for F-1 students from September 15

International students face another major change on September 15, when DHS replaces the longstanding Duration of Status (D/S) system with fixed periods of admission for F students.

Under the new rule, F-1 students will generally be admitted for the length of their program listed on the Form I-20, up to four years, along with designated arrival and departure periods.

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{{^usCountry}} Students who need additional time to complete their program, begin a new program or undertake post-completion OPT or STEM OPT will generally need to seek an extension of stay or obtain a new period of admission after leaving and returning to the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students who need additional time to complete their program, begin a new program or undertake post-completion OPT or STEM OPT will generally need to seek an extension of stay or obtain a new period of admission after leaving and returning to the US. {{/usCountry}}

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The rule also changes procedures involving transfers, changes in education level and other parts of the F-1 student lifecycle.

Students already admitted under Duration of Status before September 15 will be covered by transition provisions rather than being immediately shifted to the new system.

2. New Form I-485 becomes mandatory for Green Card applicants

USCIS will release a revised Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, on September 18.

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The agency says it will accept only the September 18, 2026 edition for applications postmarked or electronically submitted on or after that date. Older editions will be rejected.

The revised form is being introduced alongside the government's new public charge framework, meaning applicants seeking a Green Card through adjustment of status should pay close attention to which version they use.

3. New public charge rules take effect on September 18

A separate change could affect how certain Green Card applicants are assessed.

DHS has rescinded the 2022 public charge regulation and is returning to a broader framework under which immigration officers have greater discretion when determining whether someone is likely to become a public charge. The new rule takes effect on September 18.

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The new standard applies to adjustment-of-status applications postmarked or submitted electronically on or after September 18, as well as certain applications for admission made from that date.

USCIS has also issued guidance explaining how officers should make public charge determinations under the new framework. The agency's guidance applies to Form I-485 cases subject to the public charge ground of inadmissibility.

The change does not mean that receiving a government benefit automatically results in a Green Card denial. Officers must make an individualized determination under the applicable immigration law.

4. H-1B workers could lose the 60-day grace period

DHS is also moving forward with a proposal that would eliminate the discretionary 60-day grace period available to certain nonimmigrant workers after employment ends.

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The proposal has cleared federal review but is not yet a final rule.

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For H-1B workers, the existing 60-day period remains available under current rules. The proposed change would therefore be a significant shift for workers who lose their jobs and need time to find a new employer, change status or prepare to leave the US.

5. Proposed $103,265 H-1B fee and H-4 work permit changes

H-1B workers and their families are also facing potential changes. DHS has proposed a $103,265 fee on all cap-subject H-1B petitions, including petitions eligible for the advanced-degree exemption. The fee would be paid when the petition is filed and would come on top of existing H-1B fees. The proposal is not yet final, with public comments open until September 24.

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At the same time, DHS is considering ending H-4 employment authorization for certain spouses of H-1B workers. The proposal could affect families that rely on H-4 EADs for employment, but it has not yet become a final rule. Existing H-4 EAD holders are not being asked to stop working under the current proposal. The two developments could make the cost of H-1B sponsorship and the financial planning of affected immigrant families more uncertain.

What US immigrants should watch in September

The most important dates are September 15 and September 18.

The Duration of Status change for F-1 students takes effect September 15, while the new public charge framework and revised Form I-485 arrive on September 18. At the same time, H-1B fee and grace-period proposals remain under consideration.

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For Green Card applicants, checking the I-485 edition and understanding which public charge rules apply to the filing date will be particularly important.

For international students, the end of Duration of Status marks a significant change in how lawful stay will be tied to a fixed admission period.

And for H-1B workers and their families, several proposed changes could reshape employment and status options, but none of those proposals should be treated as final rules yet.