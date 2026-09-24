US launches new dedicated portal to report visa fraud and misuse: What students, H-1B and other visa holders should know

The US State Department has launched a dedicated online portal where members of the public can report suspected visa fraud or misuse, giving authorities a new channel to collect information about potential violations involving tourist, work, student and immigrant visas.

US launches dedicated portal to report visa fraud and misuse, (AFP)

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The department said it takes allegations of visa fraud and misuse seriously and will review reports for investigation and enforcement of US immigration laws.

Tommy Pigott, a State Department spokesperson, announced the initiative on X, saying, “A US visa is a privilege, not a right.” He urged the public to provide information through the department's new reporting system to help identify visa fraud and misuse.

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The online form allows people to report suspected fraud involving several categories of US immigration and visas.

These include tourist or business visas, work visas, student visas and immigrant or family immigration visas. The form also includes an option for other types of immigration or visa fraud.

The department asks people filing a report to provide as much identifying information as they have about the person or entity they suspect of fraud.

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For an individual, the form can include details such as their full name, A-Number, petition or receipt number, passport number, visa number, date of birth, address, email address, telephone number, social-media profiles and nationality.

Reports can also concern companies, schools, law firms or other entities. The form allows users to provide the organization's name, address, website or social-media links, telephone number, email address and the names of individuals associated with it.

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Reports can be anonymous, State Department says

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The reporting system does not require people to identify themselves. The State Department says the form may be submitted anonymously.

However, people who provide their name and email address can be contacted if investigators have follow-up questions about the information supplied.

The form also asks users to describe what the person or organization is allegedly doing that indicates potential visa fraud or misuse. There is a separate section for additional information, including updates if the matter has previously been reported.

The department warns that people who knowingly submit false information could face fines, imprisonment or both.

How will the State Department use the information?

According to the department's privacy notice, information submitted through the portal may be used to initiate or support a law-enforcement investigation and review of immigration actions.

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The information may also be shared internally for official purposes and, where appropriate, with federal, state, local, tribal, territorial or foreign law-enforcement agencies.

The State Department said people should use other government agencies or local law enforcement for criminal or illegal activity that is not related to the US legal immigration system. Imminent national-security or public-safety threats should also be reported through the appropriate authorities.

The new portal therefore creates a dedicated channel specifically for allegations involving US visa fraud or misuse, while allowing the State Department to gather detailed information that could support further investigation.