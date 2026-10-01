US revokes over 250,000 visas under Trump: Birth tourism, crime, fraud and national security violations among reasons for cancellations

The US State Department has revoked more than 250,000 visas since President Donald Trump took office, according to a department official, as the administration expands scrutiny of foreign nationals and steps up enforcement against people accused of violating US immigration rules.

US revokes over 250,000 visas under President Trump. (AP Photo)

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The visa revocations have involved a range of cases, including violations of visa terms, criminal activity, fraud, support for violence against the United States and conduct that authorities consider a threat to national security, the official told Fox News.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott described the figure as a “historic milestone” and said the department was conducting continuous vetting of visa holders.

The Department of State also posted on X about the update, stating, "The State Department has now revoked more than 250,000 visas — a historic milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting the American people."

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{{^usCountry}} The department's latest figure covers revocations made since Trump took office and does not represent a single visa category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department's latest figure covers revocations made since Trump took office and does not represent a single visa category. {{/usCountry}}

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2,300 visas revoked over birth tourism

Among the cases cited by the State Department are 2,300 visa revocations linked to birth tourism.

Birth tourism generally refers to foreign nationals travelling to the US with the specific intention of giving birth so that their child obtains US citizenship under the existing interpretation of birthright citizenship.

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The Trump administration has made birth tourism a focus of its broader immigration crackdown.

The State Department has also targeted visa holders involved in criminal activity. In August, the department said it had revoked more than 175,000 visas, with most linked to law-enforcement encounters involving criminal conduct.

Assault, driving under the influence, theft and drug-related offences were among the leading reasons cited at the time. Other cases involved reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud and embezzlement, according to the department.

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Visa holders face continued scrutiny

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The revocations come as the administration expands screening of foreign nationals both before and after visas are issued.

The State Department has said visa holders can have their visas revoked if they violate the terms of their stay or become subject to grounds that make them ineligible to hold a US visa.

The department has also expanded online-presence reviews for applicants in additional visa categories. Under the latest announcement, applicants in categories including certain diplomatic and trade-related visas will face expanded screening from October 1. The department already applies online-presence review to several categories, including student and temporary worker visas.

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The State Department says the screening is intended to identify applicants who may be inadmissible or pose national-security or public-safety concerns.

Administration broadens immigration crackdown

The visa revocations form part of a wider Trump administration effort to increase immigration enforcement and vetting.

In one recent move, the State Department revoked the visas of 27 Latin American officials, former officials and their family members over allegations involving corruption, according to Fox News.

The administration has also considered revoking business and tourist visas held by people who entered the US on those visas and later applied for asylum.

The State Department's latest figure therefore reflects multiple enforcement efforts rather than one specific policy. The department says the continuing reviews are intended to identify visa holders who violate US law or the conditions attached to their visas.

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