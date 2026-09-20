US citizenship test 2026 FAQs: How many questions, who is exempt, what happens if you fail and more

The US citizenship test is a key step in the naturalization process for Green Card holders seeking American citizenship. Here is what applicants need to know about the English and civics tests, the number of questions, exemptions, retakes and the latest 2025 test format. US citizenship test 2026: What is the test, how many questions, who is exempt? (Unsplash)

For lawful permanent residents applying to become US citizens, passing the naturalization test is an important part of the citizenship process. The test is conducted during the naturalization interview by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The test has English and civics components. USCIS says applicants generally must demonstrate an ability to read, write and speak basic English and show knowledge of US history and government, unless they qualify for an exemption or exception.

The civics portion has also changed. USCIS introduced a 2025 version with 128 questions, replacing the earlier 100-question version for applicants covered by the new test. Under the 2025 version, applicants are asked up to 20 questions and must answer at least 12 correctly to pass.

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What is the US citizenship test? The naturalization test is conducted as part of the citizenship interview. It consists of an English test and a civics test, unless an applicant qualifies for an exemption, waiver or medical exception.

The English portion assesses speaking, reading and writing. The civics portion tests knowledge of American history, government and civic principles.

How many questions are on the new US citizenship civics test? Under the 2025 version, USCIS has published 128 civics questions and answers.

During the interview, the officer can ask up to 20 questions. An applicant must answer at least 12 correctly to pass the civics portion.

This differs from the previous test, under which applicants were asked up to 10 questions from a list of 100 and needed six correct answers to pass.

What topics are covered in the civics test? The questions cover major areas of US government and history. They include topics such as:

The Constitution and American democracy The US system of government Rights and responsibilities American history Geography Important historical figures and events US symbols and holidays USCIS has published the complete set of 128 questions and answers as official study material.

Is the citizenship test oral or written? The civics test is oral. A USCIS officer asks the questions during the naturalization interview, and the applicant answers verbally.

The English portion includes reading, writing and speaking components. Speaking ability is assessed through the applicant's responses during the interview.

Can answers change after an applicant studies them? Yes. Some civics answers can change because of elections or appointments.

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USCIS specifically warns applicants to provide the name of the official serving at the time of their naturalization interview when a question asks for a current officeholder. Applicants should therefore check USCIS updates before their interview rather than relying only on an older study guide.

Who is exempt from the English citizenship test? Certain older applicants who have been lawful permanent residents for a specified period can take the civics test in their own language and are exempt from the English-language requirements.

Under USCIS rules:

Applicants 50 or older who have been lawful permanent residents for at least 20 years are exempt from the English test. Applicants 55 or older who have been lawful permanent residents for at least 15 years are also exempt from the English test. Applicants 65 or older who have been lawful permanent residents for at least 20 years receive special consideration and take a simplified civics test. Those who qualify for the language exemptions can take the civics test in the language of their choice and generally must bring their own interpreter.

What is the 65/20 citizenship test? The 65/20 special consideration is for applicants who are at least 65 years old and have been lawful permanent residents for 20 years or more when they file their citizenship application.

Under the 2025 civics test, these applicants study only 20 specially marked questions. During the interview, the officer asks 10 of those questions, and the applicant must answer at least six correctly.

What happens if someone fails the US citizenship test? Failing the test at the first naturalization interview does not automatically end the application.

USCIS generally gives an applicant a second opportunity. The agency schedules another examination 60 to 90 days after the initial interview and retests only the portion of the test that the applicant failed.

If the applicant fails the required test again, USCIS may deny the naturalization application.

Can applicants get a medical exception? Some applicants with a physical or developmental disability or a mental impairment that prevents them from meeting the English and/or civics requirements may qualify for an exception.

USCIS requires Form N-648, Medical Certification for Disability Exceptions, for applicants seeking this type of medical exception.

Do Green Card holders automatically become US citizens after passing the test? Passing the English and civics tests is only one part of the naturalization process.

After USCIS approves the application, the applicant must take the Oath of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony. USCIS states that a person does not become a US citizen until taking the oath.

What should applicants study for the citizenship test? USCIS provides official study materials, including the 128 civics questions and answers for the 2025 test, along with resources for preparing for the English portion.

Applicants should use the USCIS materials applicable to their test version and pay particular attention to questions involving current officeholders, because those answers can change.

For prospective US citizens, the most important distinction is whether their application falls under the 2025 civics test or the earlier version. The number of questions and the passing threshold are different, making it important to prepare from the correct USCIS study materials.