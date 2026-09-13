US student visa stay rules change Sept 15: What Indian students need to know as Harvard, Columbia issue guidelines

A major change to US student visa rules takes effect on September 15, ending the long-standing “duration of status” system for most F-1 and J-1 students and replacing it with a fixed period of admission.

US student visa stay rules change September 15. (AFP)

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With the deadline approaching, Harvard, Brown, Columbia, Yale, Stanford and other universities have issued guidance urging international students to understand how the new system could affect travel, program extensions and post-study plans.

The US Department of Homeland Security’s final rule says the change will replace duration-of-status admission with a fixed period, generally capped at four years or the length of the program, whichever is shorter. Students who need additional time will have to seek an extension of stay through US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

What changes from September 15?

Under the current system, F-1 students are generally admitted for “duration of status,” allowing them to remain in the US while maintaining their student status and making normal progress toward completing their program.

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From September 15, students entering or re-entering the US will instead receive a specific admission end date. Harvard International Office says the new rule provides for a maximum four-year stay or the length of the program, whichever is shorter, followed by a 30-day departure period.

Students who need more time could apply to USCIS for an extension of stay and must provide a compelling reason for the extension. Harvard says an extension application that remains pending can provide an automatic 240-day extension.

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The rule is particularly important for students travelling outside the US around the September 15 deadline.

Harvard, Brown and other US universities issue guidance

Harvard says students pursuing post-completion OPT after March 18, 2027 may need to file Form I-539 for an extension of stay in addition to Form I-765.

Brown University has outlined the new four-year cap and the implications for students whose programs require additional time.

Columbia University’s international student office says students arriving on or after September 15 will be admitted for a fixed period based on the program listed on their Form I-20 or DS-2019, subject to the four-year maximum.

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Yale’s Office of International Students and Scholars has also published guidance explaining the elimination of duration of status for most F-1 and J-1 students and their dependents.

Stanford has similarly issued an immigration update saying F-1 and J-1 visa holders will no longer be admitted under the D/S notation from September 15. George Washington University has also warned students that the new system will generally give F-1 and J-1 nonimmigrants a fixed expiration date.

What Indian students need to know

The change has particular relevance for Indian students, who form the largest group of international students in the US. According to Open Doors 2025, 363,019 Indian students studied in the US during the 2024-25 academic year, a 10% increase from the previous year.

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Also read: Thirteen years in the US, Amazon job, but forced to return to India: How layoff story exposes risks of H-1B visa holders

Students pursuing programs that can extend beyond four years, including some doctoral courses, will need to monitor their admission end date closely. Those planning international travel should also check their I-94 after re-entry and make sure the authorized stay covers the period needed to complete their studies.

The transition is especially important for students who are already in the US.

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The rule also shortens the standard F-1 post-program grace period from 60 days to 30 days for students entering under the new system. That could make timing more important for students moving from studies to OPT.

For Indian students, the immediate priority is to check the I-20, visa and I-94 records, understand the program end date and consult the university’s international office before travelling after September 15.