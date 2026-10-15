US visa rule change: H-1B workers, Indian students may wait longer despite paying extra fees

The Trump administration is considering changes to the timelines for premium processing of immigration applications, a move that could affect foreign workers, international students and employers who pay extra fees to expedite cases.

Trump administration considers longer premium processing timelines for employment-based applications. (REUTERS)

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A proposed regulation is currently under review at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The proposal could lengthen the existing premium processing timeframes, although its specific provisions have not yet been made public.

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The proposed changes have not taken effect. The regulation must clear federal review before being published in the Federal Register for public comments, after which the government would have to finalize the rule before implementing any changes.

What is US premium processing?

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offers premium processing for certain immigration applications in exchange for an additional fee. The service is intended to expedite adjudication, with fees currently ranging from $1,780 to $2,965, depending on the application category.

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Under the existing system, the premium processing timeframe is 15, 30 or 45 business days, depending on the benefit sought. However, premium processing does not necessarily mean an application will be approved within that period. USCIS may issue a decision, a request for evidence (RFE) or a notice of intent to deny (NOID) within the applicable timeframe.

According to Fragomen, USCIS has increasingly exceeded these timeframes in recent months, including in cases where applicants or employers have paid the additional fee.

Which visa and immigration applications could be affected?

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Premium processing is currently available for several employment and immigration-related filings, including Form I-140 for employment-based immigrant petitions, most eligible Form I-129 petitions, and certain Form I-765 and Form I-539 applications.

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The current timeframes vary by category. Certain I-140 petitions for multinational managers and executives under the EB-1 category, as well as EB-2 national interest waiver petitions, have a 45-business-day timeframe.

Eligible employment authorization applications filed by F-1 students seeking optional practical training (OPT) have a 30-business-day timeframe. Certain applications to change status to F, M or J nonimmigrant categories also have a 30-business-day timeframe.

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Other eligible I-140 petitions and Form I-129 filings generally have a 15-business-day timeframe.

Indian professionals seeking US employment authorization or pursuing employment-based green cards could be affected if the government extends these timelines. Students relying on OPT-related applications and employers seeking quicker decisions on eligible petitions may also need to account for potential delays.

What happens next?

Once the proposal clears OMB review, it is expected to be published in the Federal Register for a public comment period, generally lasting 30 to 60 days. The final rule could take several months to complete.

USCIS last increased premium processing fees in March 2026 through a biennial inflation-adjustment process. Any proposed change to processing timelines would be a separate development.

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Until a final regulation is issued and takes effect, applicants should not assume that the existing premium processing deadlines have changed. They should monitor official USCIS announcements and the forthcoming proposal for details on which application categories may be affected.