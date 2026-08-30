Want Canada PR? Key Express Entry FAQs on eligibility, CRS scores & invitation rounds answered for Indians

Canada’s immigration department has outlined answers to some of the most common questions about Express Entry, covering eligibility, the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), invitation rounds and processing times for skilled workers seeking permanent residence.

Canada Express Entry FAQs: Who can apply, what CRS score is needed and how draws work. (Unsplash)

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has outlined how candidates enter the Express Entry pool, how they are ranked and what happens after they receive an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

Here are six key questions answered by IRCC.

1. Who can apply through Express Entry?

Express Entry manages applications for three federal immigration programs: the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program and the Federal Skilled Trades Program.

Eligibility depends on the specific requirements of the program. Candidates need to qualify for at least one of the three programs to enter the Express Entry system.

The Canadian Experience Class is aimed at skilled workers with Canadian work experience, while the Federal Skilled Worker Program covers skilled workers with foreign work experience. The Federal Skilled Trades Program is for workers who have qualifications and experience in eligible skilled trades.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: H-1B dependent spouses may lose US work permits; how Trump’s latest move could affect family incomes 2. How does Express Entry work? {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates first create an Express Entry profile and enter the pool of eligible applicants.

IRCC then conducts rounds of invitations and ranks candidates using the CRS. Those who receive an invitation to apply can submit a complete application for permanent residence.

IRCC reviews the application and makes a decision.

The process does not mean that everyone who enters the Express Entry pool will receive an invitation. Candidates must have a CRS score high enough to meet the cut-off for the relevant invitation round.

3. What is the CRS score?

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The Comprehensive Ranking System is the points-based system Canada uses to rank candidates in the Express Entry pool.

IRCC considers factors including a candidate’s skills, education, language ability and work experience, along with other factors.

A higher CRS score can improve a candidate’s position in the pool, but there is no single permanent score that guarantees an invitation.

4. What is the minimum CRS score needed for an invitation?

There is no fixed minimum CRS cut-off for every Express Entry draw.

IRCC said candidates must have a CRS score above the minimum score established for their particular round of invitations. The cut-off can change from one draw to another depending on the type and size of the round.

This means a score that was sufficient in one draw may not necessarily be enough in another.

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Candidates can use IRCC’s official CRS calculator to estimate their score and review how points are awarded.

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5. How do Express Entry draws work?

IRCC determines the type of round it will conduct based on Canada’s economic and labor-market needs.

The department then decides how many candidates it wants to invite and establishes the CRS cut-off for that round.

Eligible candidates with the highest rankings are selected and invited to apply for permanent residence.

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The type of draw can therefore matter as much as a candidate’s overall ranking, particularly when IRCC conducts category-based or program-specific rounds.

6. How long does Express Entry processing take?

There is no single processing time that applies to every Express Entry application.

IRCC said processing depends on the individual case. Candidates can use the department’s application status tracker for the latest and more detailed information about their application.

Processing time should therefore be treated separately from the time it takes to receive an invitation. Entering the Express Entry pool does not itself mean an application for permanent residence has been submitted.

What does this mean for skilled workers?

IRCC’s guidance makes clear that Express Entry is a ranking-based system, with candidates selected according to their scores rather than on a first-come, first-served basis.

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For skilled workers, the first step is determining whether they qualify for one of the three programs managed through Express Entry. They must then create a profile and compete for an invitation based on their CRS ranking and the requirements of individual invitation rounds.

Because CRS cut-offs can vary, candidates should check their eligibility, calculate their score and monitor IRCC’s invitation rounds rather than relying on a single historical cut-off.

IRCC’s official Express Entry guidance provides the latest information on the application process, eligibility and invitation rounds.