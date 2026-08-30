H-1B dependent spouses may lose US work permits; how Trump’s latest move could affect family incomes
The Trump administration's new plan could strip employment rights from H-4 spouses of H-1B workers, threatening household incomes.
The Trump administration has revived a proposal that could remove employment authorization for certain H-4 spouses of H-1B visa holders, potentially affecting households that rely on the dependent spouse’s income.
The Department of Homeland Security has placed a proposal titled “Removing H-4 Dependent Spouses from the Classes of Noncitizens Eligible for Employment Authorization” on its regulatory agenda. The proposal would remove certain H-4 spouses from the group of noncitizens eligible to obtain employment authorization.
The change has not taken effect. The current US Citizenship and Immigration Services rules continue to allow certain H-4 dependent spouses to apply for an Employment Authorization Document, or EAD.
Why the second income matters
The H-4 EAD program was created in 2015. The Federal Register said the rule would allow certain H-4 dependent spouses of H-1B workers who were pursuing employment-based lawful permanent residence to apply for employment authorization.
Also read: H-1B dependent spouses can’t get jobs in US? Big blow for immigrants as DHS mulls work permit rollback
USCIS currently says an H-4 spouse may file for employment authorization if the H-1B spouse meets specified requirements, including having an approved Form I-140 or qualifying for certain H-1B extensions under provisions related to the employment-based green-card process.
That means a change to H-4 employment eligibility would affect not only immigration status but also the ability of qualifying spouses to remain in the US workforce.
The H-4 EAD has provided eligible spouses with the ability to work since 2015 and the work permit can serve as a source of income for H-1B families.
The potential financial impact therefore depends on whether a household currently relies on the H-4 spouse’s earnings. If the proposal eventually becomes a final rule that removes that employment authorization, affected spouses could no longer continue working under an H-4 EAD.
What happens to spouses already working?
There is currently no immediate cancellation of H-4 work permits.
The US government has not cancelled the H-4 EAD program and there is no immediate change for H-4 spouses who currently hold valid work permits.
USCIS also continues to publish guidance allowing qualifying H-4 spouses to apply for employment authorization.
The distinction is important because the DHS proposal is still part of the regulatory process. A listing on the regulatory agenda does not itself change the existing immigration rules.
Also read: H-1B workers on the clock? Trump plan to remove 60-day grace period clears key review; here's what Indians should know
Why the proposal could matter to H-1B families
The original 2015 rule was specifically aimed at certain H-4 spouses of H-1B workers pursuing permanent residence. The Federal Register said DHS expected as many as 55,000 H-4 dependent spouses to become eligible to apply for employment authorization each year after the first year of implementation, although that was a maximum estimate of potential eligibility.
The current proposal would reverse that policy by removing H-4 spouses as a class eligible for employment authorization, according to the federal regulatory record.
For families in which the H-4 spouse is employed, the proposed change could therefore affect a second source of household earnings. The actual financial effect would vary from family to family and would depend on whether the spouse has an H-4 EAD, the terms of any final rule and whether another employment-based immigration route is available.
Comes as H-1B program faces wider changes
The H-4 proposal comes amid a broader push by the Trump administration to change the H-1B program.
The administration has proposed a $103,265 fee for new H-1B visas. The proposed fee would represent a sharp increase from previous H-1B costs and is part of wider changes being pursued by the administration.
As per reports the administration is pursuing other changes to the H-1B system, including tighter scrutiny and changes affecting how the program operates.
For H-1B families, the H-4 proposal is therefore another potential change to monitor. But for now, the existing H-4 EAD system remains in place, and there has been no final rule ending employment authorization for qualifying H-4 spouses.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a digital content producer covering international affairs, technology, business, and trending news. She writes and edits digital-first stories with a focus on delivering timely, accurate, and engaging coverage for online audiences. She produces news across a wide range of topics, combining strong editorial judgment with audience insights to make complex developments accessible and relevant. Her work includes breaking news, explainers, and feature stories, with an emphasis on clarity, verification, and speed in a fast-paced digital newsroom. She is particularly interested in global politics, emerging technologies, media, and internet culture, and enjoys translating complex developments into reader-friendly stories. Asmi holds a master's degree in English and has a strong foundation in research, editing, and digital publishing. Her published work reflects a commitment to factual reporting, accessible storytelling, and audience-centric journalism. She continues to explore evolving trends in digital news and multimedia storytelling while contributing to coverage that informs and engages readers.Read More