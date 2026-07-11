Who is Asha Sharma? Indian-origin Xbox CEO joins Federal Reserve jobs task force amid layoff scrutiny

Asha Sharma, the CEO of Xbox, has been appointed to a new Federal Reserve task force that will study jobs and productivity in the US economy. The announcement was made by Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh as part of a broader review of how the central bank approaches economic policy. The appointment, however, comes at a time when Sharma is facing criticism over major job cuts at Xbox. Days before joining the panel, she announced a restructuring plan that includes roughly 3,200 layoffs.

Who is Asha Sharma? Xbox CEO joins Fed jobs task force amid layoff scrutiny . Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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The timing has invited a wide criticism, questioning the decision to place a corporate leader overseeing layoffs on a task force focused on employment. Even so, the Federal Reserve has moved ahead with the appointment, making Sharma one of the most closely watched names in the discussion around jobs, technology and artificial intelligence.

Why is Asha Sharma’s Federal Reserve appointment facing scrutiny?

The debate began soon after Xbox announced what Sharma called the biggest restructuring in the company’s history. Reports said about 3,200 positions are expected to be cut as part of the overhaul, while Microsoft is also reducing jobs across other parts of its business.

The criticism grew after Fox News reported that Microsoft had received approval for thousands of H-1B visa workers this year. Some social media users questioned why Sharma was being given a role on a jobs-focused panel while layoffs were taking place. Others argued that the appointment sent the wrong message at a time when concerns about employment remain high.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the backlash, the Federal Reserve has not indicated any change to its plans. Sharma remains one of three leaders selected to guide the Productivity and Jobs task force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the backlash, the Federal Reserve has not indicated any change to its plans. Sharma remains one of three leaders selected to guide the Productivity and Jobs task force. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma joins federal task force on ‘productivity and jobs’ days after laying off 3,200 employees

Who is Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma?

Asha Sharma is an Indian-origin executive who became Xbox CEO in February 2026 after succeeding longtime Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer.

Sharma was born in Racine, Wisconsin, and earned a business degree from the University of Minnesota. She started her career at Microsoft before moving on to leadership roles at Porch Group, Meta and later Instacart, where she served as chief operating officer during the company’s public listing.

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She returned to Microsoft in 2024 as president of CoreAI Product, overseeing artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives. Her work in AI helped raise her profile inside the company before she was chosen to lead Xbox earlier this year.

Since taking over, Sharma has pushed major changes across the gaming division, including restructuring teams and reshaping how some of Xbox’s biggest gaming businesses report within the company.

Also Read: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announces three resets to manage crisis as firm lays off 3,200 employees

Why did the Federal Reserve select Asha Sharma?

Sharma will co-lead the Productivity and Jobs task force alongside Stanford economist Charles I. Jones and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.

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According to the Federal Reserve, the group will examine how emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, are affecting productivity, employment and economic growth. The findings could help policymakers better understand changes taking place across the labour market.

Announcing the appointments, Kevin Warsh said, “The Federal Reserve’s commitment to price stability and maximum employment is unwavering. As is our resolve to pursue our mandate with rigor.”

He added that the task forces would review whether policymakers could improve their methods, analytical tools and policy approaches as the economy continues to evolve.

For Asha Sharma, the appointment places her in an influential policy discussion at a moment when her leadership decisions at Xbox are already drawing national attention.