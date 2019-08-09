How nutritious is your diet?

nutrition

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:59 IST

One of the key factors of staying healthy is maintaining a good diet and keeping a check on your nutritional intake.

Most people just focus on their workout routines or opt for self-researched crash diet programs, but thankfully, like with most things these days, there are smarter and seamless ways to go about it now.

If you use a Fitbit or Apple Watch or similar wearables, you can keep a tab on your calorie count by logging your food intake on their companion apps. But that’s that.

If you are in the market for a new one, you might want to consider GOQii, a fitness tracker that is backed by an ecosystem of nutritionists, personal trainers, and wellness experts. GOQii aims to tap the otherwise meaningless stream of data that fitness wearables throw at you and make it useful for you via intervention of qualified experts remotely.

An easy way to get started with diet management is via smartphone apps that help you with logging your food intake and keeping a tab on your diet, with additional features like customized diet plans, nutrition charts, weight tracking, et al.

Calorie Counter by FatSecret is a basic, and completely free, dietary diary to keep a record of the food that you eat and the calories that you burn. It also features a diet calendar and a reference guide to check nutritional value of a variety of foods. Then there’s Fooducate that goes beyond diet and weight loss management by not just counting your calories but also helping you analyze the value of the calories consumed to improve your diet.

If you use other fitness apps already to track your runs or workouts, you should look at apps like Lose It!, Lifesum, MyFitnessPal, or MyNetDiary which sync with RunKeeper, Endomondo, Strava, et al as well as Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, and Samsung Health.

LifeSum is actually very good and includes meal plans for several popular diets like keto, low carb, and others. You can also try MyNetDiary if you want to keep a track of things like your blood glucose, heart rate, cholesterol, and more. MyFitnessPal is one of the more popular and older ones in this segment and is easily one of the most well-rounded fitness and nutrition app.

There’s also HealthifyMe which is quite popular in India since as a homegrown service, it has the broadest catalogue of Indian food items.

These apps also connect to your Fitbit, Misfit, and Garmin wearables so that your workouts and everything else are also integrated for comprehensive health management.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 18:59 IST