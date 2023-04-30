Maoists may have lost much ground, but they cannot be written off

Second, the use of technology needs to be enhanced. Tactical UAVs and drones need to be used by the security forces more frequently during operations to check the Maoists’ presence. As the capability of available landmine detectors is limited, more research and development are needed to improve landmine detection and diffusion technologies. Detonators should be marked to make them uniquely identifiable so that the supply source can be traced during the investigation. Last, the security forces must be bold on the tactical front. The Standard Operating Procedures on operations must be followed. Vehicles, if necessary, can be used only after securing the road. Past incidents should be taken as learnings for future improvements. The might of the Maoists might have shrunk over the years, but their threat cannot be written off, yet.

The only option available to the security forces is to keep moving forward. About 75 new security camps were established in Chhattisgarh in the last five years, but there are still large pockets of security vacuum. More camps must be established in Sukma and Bijapur districts, particularly the southern part, which is also the movement area of the Maoist battalion. Basic services such as public distribution system shops and medical dispensaries must be provided so that the Maoists cannot put pressure on tribals to oppose the setting up of security camps. Similarly, as many senior cadres stay in the Abujhmad area (comprising central and western Bastar), and important meetings are held there, more surveillance and checks are required in this region as well.

When the Maoists fall short of cartridges, they resort more to landmines. Their technical wing has also developed Barrel Grenade Launchers and finned missiles locally. Though these could not cause much damage in their previous attacks, but the security camps will need strengthening to thwart any future attacks with the improvement of missiles in their precision and success rate of explosions. Also, it cannot be overlooked that despite mounting pressure by the forces in DK, the Maoists were able to form a new zone in the triangular area of the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) borders in 2014-15.

The minister of state for home affairs, while responding to a written question in the Lok Sabha in December 2022, said that the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) violence had reduced by 77% and the number of districts which reported violence came down from 96 to 46 from 2010 to 2021. These claims are valid but insufficient for the security men to slacken their efforts at restoring peace. The latest reports indicate that the Maoists were able to recruit fresh cadre during Covid-19. While the area of the LWE influence has shrunk in many regions, including Dandkarnaya (DK), the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army Battalion is still a challenge to reckon with.

Laying ambush and planting IEDs are the two most potent tools used by the Maoists since the 1980s. Since the nature of the protracted armed struggle is guerrilla warfare and the terrain is favourable to the Maoists, even a small number may inflict considerable damage on the security forces. Though the investigation into the recent incident is underway, it will be worthwhile to evaluate the progress made in countering the Maoists, particularly in the state.

Ten policemen and a civilian were killed on April 26 in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast while returning from an intelligence-based anti-Maoist operation. Although the IED was planted beneath a blacktop road, the explosion was so intense that the vehicle and the jawans were blown up, their body parts strewn across about 100 metres. The recovered wire from the spot indicates that at least three detonators were used to trigger and boost the blast. While the Maoists are not opposed to such attacks during any period, they intensify their offensive activities during the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign, which lasts from January-March to May-June each year. During this period, they make large formations (by merging different formations of an area) to attack security forces and the development infrastructure.

RK Vij is a former special director-general of police, Chhattisgarh

The views expressed are personal