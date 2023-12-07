A milestone in the journey to universal health care

In his 2023 Independence Day address, PM Modi articulated a vision that underscores the central role of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in India’s health care blueprint. Elevating the number of kendras from the current 10,000 to an ambitious 25,000 by March 31, 2026, is not merely an expansion; it’s a statement of intent, with a transformative impact. By making medicines available at a fraction of their usual price, the kendras have empowered the poor and the middle class, translating to savings of a staggering ₹20,000 crore. Consider the profound relief for a diabetic patient, who once grappled with a monthly bill of ₹3,000 for medicines costing ₹100, now finding the same medication at ₹10 to ₹15. As India progresses towards a more inclusive health care future, schemes like PMBJP will be the milestones we look back on, markers of a nation’s promise to its people — health for all.

In a landmark move for India's health care system, Prime Minister (PM) Modi inaugurated the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) at AIIMS in Deoghar last week. The government outpaced its deadline, achieving the goal of opening 10,000 kendras (centres) well before the March 2024 target. This marks a significant achievement for PMBJP, an initiative aimed at providing affordable and quality medicines. During the inauguration, PM Modi emphasised the importance of these kendras , which offer medicines at 50%-90% lower prices than market rates, thereby benefiting the poor and middle class alike.

In a landmark move for India’s health care system, Prime Minister (PM) Modi inaugurated the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) at AIIMS in Deoghar last week. The government outpaced its deadline, achieving the goal of opening 10,000 kendras (centres) well before the March 2024 target. This marks a significant achievement for PMBJP, an initiative aimed at providing affordable and quality medicines. During the inauguration, PM Modi emphasised the importance of these kendras, which offer medicines at 50%-90% lower prices than market rates, thereby benefiting the poor and middle class alike.

Oommen C Kurian is senior fellow and head of health initiative at the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi. The views expressed are personal