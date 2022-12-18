A plan for better CSR funds to boost rural livelihoods

Corporations can also contribute to the professional-led growth of for-profit enterprises to transform lives and livelihoods. Wealth creation, jobs, and higher-order skills need the enterprise, not just public funds. Let CSR improve public spending quality by promoting real-time monitoring of interventions.

On September 22, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a detailed framework for Social Stock Exchange (SSE), an idea that institutionalises financial mobilisation for not-for-profit organisations (NPOs). SSE is a bourse meant to serve the private and non-profit sectors and will help them raise funds through the exchange. The proposal was first floated by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2019-20 Budget speech. Many countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil already have SSEs. At a time when complications around Foreign Contribution and Regulation Act (FCRA) have dried up resources for civil society organisations (CSOs), SSE can form a platform for a transparent, accountable and national resource of financing enterprise.

This allows businesses to invest profits in several areas, such as education, poverty, gender equality, and hunger. Firms invest at least 2% of their net profits, with preference to local areas.

The greatest contribution of corporations to lives and livelihoods is in direct and indirect job creation. If this happens with mandatory Business Responsibility and Social Reporting (BRSR) — which ensures investors have access to standardised disclosures on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters — it can further a sustainable green agenda as well. opin

On September 22, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a detailed framework for Social Stock Exchange (SSE), an idea that institutionalises financial mobilisation for not-for-profit organisations (NPOs). SSE is a bourse meant to serve the private and non-profit sectors and will help them raise funds through the exchange. The proposal was first floated by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2019-20 Budget speech. Many countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil already have SSEs. At a time when complications around Foreign Contribution and Regulation Act (FCRA) have dried up resources for civil society organisations (CSOs), SSE can form a platform for a transparent, accountable and national resource of financing enterprise.

Amarjeet Sinha is a retired civil servant

The views expressed are personal