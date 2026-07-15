Head: A shorter tax statute is not always a simpler tax law

For decades, courts treated provisos and explanations as important interpretational tools. For example, in S. Sundaram Pillai v. V.R. Pattabiraman , the Supreme Court observed that a proviso ordinarily carves out an exception to the main enactment. (HT Archive)

India’s Income Tax Act, 2025 has been celebrated as one of the most significant legislative simplification exercises since the enactment of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The statute has been compressed from 819 sections to 536, hundreds of provisos and explanations have disappeared, tables and formulae have replaced lengthy prose, and the confusing distinction between “previous year” and “assessment year” has been replaced by a uniform “tax year”.

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By every quantitative measure, the reform appears impressive. Yet a fundamental question remains: Does a shorter statute necessarily create a simpler tax system?

The answer may be more nuanced than the numbers suggest.

The 1961 Act undoubtedly required reform. Decades of amendments had created a dense network of cross-references, exceptions and explanatory provisions that often made navigation difficult even for experienced professionals. A rewrite was necessary and long overdue. However, legislative brevity and functional simplicity are not always synonymous. In several areas, the law has become shorter, but the manner in which taxpayers, professionals and tax administrators interact with it may have become more complex.

The clearest illustration lies in the restructuring of the Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) regime. For decades, taxpayers and professionals communicated through familiar section numbers such as Sections 194A, 194C, 194I and 194J dealing respectively with interest, contractual payments, rent and professional fees. These provisions became part of the shared language of tax compliance.

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{{^usCountry}} The new 2025 Act consolidates many such provisions into a single section supported by tables containing numerous rows and serial numbers. While the underlying obligations remain largely unchanged, identifying them often requires navigating such subsections, tables, rows and serial numbers. A taxpayer who was once simply required to cite and remember one section number say Section 194I for deducting TDS on rent is now needed to cite and remember a more cumbersome and lengthy counterpart reference of Section 393(1) read with Table 1 Serial Nos. 2(i) and (ii) with exclusions specified in Section 393(4), Table Serial No. 2, in the 2025 Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new 2025 Act consolidates many such provisions into a single section supported by tables containing numerous rows and serial numbers. While the underlying obligations remain largely unchanged, identifying them often requires navigating such subsections, tables, rows and serial numbers. A taxpayer who was once simply required to cite and remember one section number say Section 194I for deducting TDS on rent is now needed to cite and remember a more cumbersome and lengthy counterpart reference of Section 393(1) read with Table 1 Serial Nos. 2(i) and (ii) with exclusions specified in Section 393(4), Table Serial No. 2, in the 2025 Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Thus, while the statute has become shorter, compliance references have arguably become longer.

A minor error in identifying the correct table entry can potentially result in compliance failures, disputes or litigation. What appears simpler on paper may therefore become more cumbersome in practical compliance and administration.

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The irony is that the old section numbers continue to dominate professional discourse. Tax commentaries, software utilities and departmental training materials routinely identify new provisions alongside their corresponding 1961 Act provisions. Say for instance, the old popular deductions’ Section 80C, now housed in Section 123 read with Schedule XV, continues to be referred to by its earlier nomenclature. Six decades of muscle memory cannot be replaced overnight. For many years, taxpayers are likely to navigate the new law through the vocabulary of the old one. Simplification may therefore require remembering two statutory languages rather than one.

The challenge extends beyond section numbering. The 2025 Act has also transformed the architecture of legislative drafting by eliminating provisos and explanations and converting them into substantive subsections.

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This may appear to be a mere stylistic change, but its interpretational consequences are potentially significant. For decades, courts treated provisos and explanations as important interpretational tools. A proviso generally signalled an exception to the main rule, while an explanation ordinarily clarified the principal provision.

In S. Sundaram Pillai v. V.R. Pattabiraman, the Supreme Court observed that a proviso ordinarily carves out an exception to the main enactment. Similarly, in Bihta Co-operative Development & Cane Marketing Union and Sun Engineering Works, the Court recognised that explanations are intended to clarify rather than override the principal provision.

The elimination of these drafting devices therefore has consequences beyond legislative style. Rules, exceptions and clarifications now appear as co-equal subsections. Legislative intent becomes less visible from the face of the statute and may increasingly require reconstruction through legislative history and contextual interpretation.

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The issue is not merely theoretical. A practical illustration emerges from the transition of Section 54F of the 1961 Act to Section 86 of the 2025 Act. Section 54F granted exemption from long-term capital gains where sale proceeds from a capital asset, other than a residential house, were invested in a residential house. Since the provision was intended to encourage housing investment, courts traditionally adopted a liberal interpretation.

The condition restricting ownership of more than one additional residential house appeared in a proviso and was often construed narrowly. In decisions such as D. Ananda Basappa, Lata Goel and Smt. Maries Joesph, courts adopted a purposive approach while applying the ownership restriction.

Under the 2025 Act, however, the same condition has been recast as an operative subsection. Whether courts will continue to display the same degree of interpretational flexibility remains an open question. The example demonstrates how a seemingly linguistic drafting change may influence the balance between beneficial interpretation and literal application.

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This interpretational concern assumes greater significance after the Finance Act, 2026. Historically, retrospective amendments were frequently introduced through provisos or explanations and presented as clarificatory. Yet the Supreme Court in Virtual Soft Systems, Sedco Forex, Martin Lottery Agencies and Vatika Township repeatedly held that provisions affecting substantive rights cannot automatically be treated as retrospective merely because Parliament labels them as clarificatory.

The Finance Act, 2026 adopts a different approach. Instead of relying upon explanations or provisos, it introduces entirely new substantive provisions with retrospective effect. Consequently, the controversy is no longer confined to whether an amendment is genuinely clarificatory. When Parliament inserts a new substantive provision retrospectively, the interpretational space available to taxpayers becomes narrower because the amendment is presented not as an aid to understanding the law but as the law itself.

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The debate therefore shifts from statutory interpretation to constitutional scrutiny. The relevant questions become whether Parliament has removed the defect identified by the courts, whether the retrospective operation is reasonable, and whether vested rights have been disproportionately disturbed. These are constitutional questions under Articles 14, 19 and 265 of the Constitution of India rather than ordinary interpretational disputes.

A statute may become shorter on paper yet more complex in practice. Conversely, a longer and more detailed law may sometimes be easier to comply with, administer and interpret because its legislative intent, exceptions and qualifications are more clearly expressed. In taxation, certainty, transparency and continuity often matter more than brevity.

The Income Tax Act, 2025 remains a bold and important reform. Its success, however, will ultimately be judged not by the number of sections eliminated or words saved, but by whether taxpayers find it easier to comply, administrators easier to administer and courts easier to interpret.

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Mayank Mohanka is partner, SM Mohanka & Associates, and founder, TaxAaram India. The views expressed are personal

(This is a Hindustan Times digital exclusive piece)