BITs need not be only a bitter pill for India

In the last 36 months, New Delhi has inked or upgraded over half a dozen free trade agreements (FTAs), with the UAE, Australia, European Free Trade Association, or EFTA (comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein), New Zealand, Oman, the UK and EU. The long awaited deal with the US is being actively negotiated.

The India-EFTA TEPA pledges $100 billion in FDI over 15 years, and New Zealand has committed $20 billion in investment over a similar period. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The timing is providential, as global supply chains fray and the World Trade Organization (WTO)’s dispute system remains paralysed, India’s FTAs have served as both, a shock absorber and a growth engine.

Global trade growth has slowed amid global volatility, yet India’s exports to its new FTA partners bucked the trend.

Post the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), India’s exports to Australia rose 14% while imports from there grew 15%. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE delivered $84.5 billion in bilateral trade in FY24, a 15% increase from pre-CEPA levels.

And, as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed since March, the FTA with Oman can provide India respite, as the ports of Salalah and Duqm are outside Hormuz and remain accessible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} If the old FTAs were about tariffs, India’s new ones are about trust, standards, and technology. The India-EFTA TEPA pledges $100 billion in FDI over 15 years, and New Zealand has committed $20 billion in investment over a similar period. While governments made the commitments, the investments will need to come from the private sector. The hard part is facilitation — ensuring these investments lead to projects on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the old FTAs were about tariffs, India’s new ones are about trust, standards, and technology. The India-EFTA TEPA pledges $100 billion in FDI over 15 years, and New Zealand has committed $20 billion in investment over a similar period. While governments made the commitments, the investments will need to come from the private sector. The hard part is facilitation — ensuring these investments lead to projects on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} That means three things: a workable BIT (bilateral investment treaty) framework, genuine EODB (ease of doing business), and tax laws that don’t change mid-project. India’s model BIT of 2015 vintage was a reset after investor-State dispute settlement (ISDS) shocks, but capital demands predictability. The next step is to finish the job — negotiate BITs that protect sovereignty and give investors a clear path to remedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That means three things: a workable BIT (bilateral investment treaty) framework, genuine EODB (ease of doing business), and tax laws that don’t change mid-project. India’s model BIT of 2015 vintage was a reset after investor-State dispute settlement (ISDS) shocks, but capital demands predictability. The next step is to finish the job — negotiate BITs that protect sovereignty and give investors a clear path to remedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India’s breathtaking climb up the World Bank’s EODB rankings was real, but land acquisition, logistics constraints, and contract enforcement still decide if and where a factory lands.

On tax, the Indian government has demonstrated great alacrity recently, responding to signals and tweaking laws to make India more attractive to foreign institutional investors. Surely, similar measures for foreign direct investors (FDI) can’t be too far off.

This FTA sprint reflects a harder truth: Large multilaterals appear challenged. The WTO’s Doha Round is now 25 years old with no end in sight. Its Appellate Body hasn’t been functional since 2019. The UN Security Council struggled to pass a resolution on shipping lanes in the Red Sea without a veto.

So, countries are building smaller tables — minilaterals and plurilaterals with shared interests, not lowest-common-denominator consensus.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India hosted the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meet and the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meet recently. The message: New Delhi isn’t choosing camps; rather, it is building optionality. A Quad semiconductor supply chain initiative runs parallel to BRICS efforts on local currency trade. FTAs are the legal scaffolding for that optionality.

As external affairs minister Jaishankar put it at the Raisina Dialogue this year, “The era of diffidence is over. We will do what is needed, with who is willing.”

Each trade agreement creates its own rules of origin, paperwork, and standards. An auto component exporter in Pune now needs one team for ECTA, another for CEPA, a third for UK rules.

The danger is a “spaghetti bowl” of compliance that only giants can navigate. The solution is to harmonise: India’s push for cross-recognition of digital paperwork in the UK deal is a start, and could augur well for minilaterals to align India’s FTAs with other blocs — Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), Africa, and Oceania.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a fractured world, trade policy is foreign policy, in some ways.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen’s point on the EU investment agreement is valid: Trade and investment are joined at the hip. But investment moves on facilitation, not sentiment. BITs, tax certainty, and contract enforcement are the real unlocking mechanisms. India’s EFTA $100 billion pledge proves the appetite exists. Delivering it proves the system works.

The old architecture — the WTO, the UN — still matters for legitimacy. But for liquidity, for speed, for growth, the action has moved to smaller grouping for now. India figured that out early. The world is messy. India is making sure its trade needn’t be.

Bharat Joshi is executive director, Trac1 and J Curve Ventures. He’s the author of Navigating India. The views expressed are personal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON