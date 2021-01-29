IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Budget 2021 mantra: Spend and empower states
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Budget 2021 mantra: Spend and empower states

The direction of post-Covid recovery is skewed. The FM must prioritise employment generation and social security for the vulnerable through increased spending
READ FULL STORY
By Yamini Aiyar
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:17 PM IST

There is one, and only one, metric on which the forthcoming Union Budget should be assessed — the roadmap it offers for reversing the widening structural inequality in the economy, sharply visible in the direction that India’s post-lockdown economic recovery is taking.

By all indicators, economic activity in the formal economy is nearing pre-pandemic levels, the sensex is booming, and the National Statistics Office (NSO) advance estimate of a 7.7% contraction is, ironically, an optimistic prognosis compared to a few months ago. However, the dynamics of recovery are sobering. Large listed companies have experienced a 50% (year-on-year) growth in profits, fuelled by cost restructuring and pent-up demand of households in the top income deciles. Small listed firms, informal firms and the bulk of India’s workers, however, are yet to recover from the Covid-19 shock.

In fact, large firms have profited partly, as economist Pranjul Bhandari has pointed out, at the cost of small firms whose ability to respond to lockdown-imposed logistical and supply constraints was limited, thus resulting in a shift in spending toward large firms. And as Bhandari points out, smaller firms have experienced higher cuts in staff costs. The consequences of this large firm, profit-led recovery on the labour market is visible and worrying.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, in December 2020, India had 14.7 million fewer jobs than in 2019-20. This headline number masks structural shifts in employment patterns. First, employment is increasingly informal. Analysis of CMIE data by Amit Basole and co-authors from the Azim Premji University highlight that 40% of salaried workers and 42% daily wage workers moved into self-employment in August 2020, a pattern that persisted into December 2020. Most of India cannot afford the luxury of unemployment. This mostly informal, subsistence level shift to self-employment is a direct result of a lack of employment opportunities.

Second, employment recovery is marked by gender differences, with female employment taking a serious hit. Seventy-three per cent of men who lost employment in April found employment and stayed employed till December 2020, while only 23% of women stayed employed till December. Third, as evidenced by several surveys including CMIE, wages have fallen significantly below pre-lockdown levels. More starkly, Basole and his co-authors estimate that the bottom 10% of India’s households lost 30 percentage points more of their income than the top 10% in the first six months of the pandemic.

The writing is on the wall. The economic devastation caused by the lockdown has been disproportionately and inequitably borne by the poor and vulnerable. The government’s stubborn refusal to loosen its purse strings and provide support (rather than expand, government expenditure contracted, picking up only in November 2020), and instead rely on monetary policy levers, has meant that structural inequalities have only widened.

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. Current patterns suggest that growth in FY 22 risks being labour-displacing rather than labour-absorbing. Reversing this trend is both a moral imperative and good economic sense — after all, if purchasing power remains low for the bulk of the economy, demand will collapse.

The only direction for the budget to move in, therefore, is to prioritise employment generation and social security for the vulnerable through increased spending. Significantly expanding the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme budget; making the public distribution system demand-driven; and allocating funds for expanded urban social security (leaving states to decide whether this should take the form of cash, employment or insurance) are urgent and necessary expenditures. In addition, the budget should ensure that curtailed expenditure in FY 21 for key welfare schemes — nutrition, education, housing — are fulfilled. There is little room in a budget to address the many structural failures that have led us to the current employment crisis but signalling a long- term policy vision will be a welcome step.

Several interlocutors have called for increased infrastructure expenditure as a critical instrument both for reviving private investment and providing employment. But should the infrastructure push be fuelled by the Centre or states? States have been at the frontlines of the Covid-19 battle, with their revenue streams battered by the pandemic and the Centre’s insistence on increased market borrowing rather than fiscal support to meet their expenditure needs. In response, as a recent CRISIL ratings report has highlighted, states are likely to significantly cut capital expenditure or resort to off-budget borrowings.

There is, thus, a strong case for empowering states with requisite fiscal support to lead the infrastructure push. This would mean honouring tax devolution commitments made to states, something that the Centre has failed to do throughout the 14th Finance Commission period, and providing states with supplementary Covid-19 grants particularly if, as is widely speculated, the 15th Finance Commission reduces tax devolution to states.

Finally, a budget being presented against the backdrop of Covid-19 will necessarily have to make provisions for India’s broken health system. Increased allocations are indeed welcome and necessary, but the Centre will be well-placed to remember that health is a state subject. To the extent that the budget is a policy document, it should lay out a broad direction and outcomes backed with finacial outlays, leaving states to chart their own course.

Spend and empower states — this should be the mantra for India’s post-Covid-19 budget.

Yamini Aiyar is president and chief executive of the Centre for Policy Research The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Soldiers of the Indian Army operating T-90 Bhishma tank near the Line of Actual Control, Chumar-Demchok area of Eastern Ladakh, January 6, 2021 (ANI)
Soldiers of the Indian Army operating T-90 Bhishma tank near the Line of Actual Control, Chumar-Demchok area of Eastern Ladakh, January 6, 2021 (ANI)
opinion

As LAC becomes the new LoC, India’s challenge deepens

By C Uday Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:18 PM IST
The severe constraints imposed by the pandemic will be unveiled soon, when the budget is presented. Delhi‘s challenge will be to provide adequate funds for deployment of troops along the LAC for an extended period. Long-term planning must go beyond urgent procurement of some inventory items and focus on enhancing India’s neglected trans-border military capabilities in an astute manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Budget 2021 mantra: Spend and empower states

By Yamini Aiyar
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:17 PM IST
The direction of post-Covid recovery is skewed. The FM must prioritise employment generation and social security for the vulnerable through increased spending
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deeply troubling images of the protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places and threatening mediapersons have shaken the romantic illusion of the hardworking farmer as men and women of honour. By breaking the law, the tractor became a weapon of self-destruction. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The deeply troubling images of the protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places and threatening mediapersons have shaken the romantic illusion of the hardworking farmer as men and women of honour. By breaking the law, the tractor became a weapon of self-destruction. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

What went wrong on Republic Day?

By Rajdeep Sardesai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Farm leaders overestimated their ability to control a large and diverse group, while Delhi Police underestimated the scale of the rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump ran the country for four years without being held accountable by anyone. The defeat on November 3 and Trump’s subsequent incendiary actions, culminating in the insurrection of January 6, has changed all that. Because of those failures, Trump has entered the accountability zone. (AFP)
Trump ran the country for four years without being held accountable by anyone. The defeat on November 3 and Trump’s subsequent incendiary actions, culminating in the insurrection of January 6, has changed all that. Because of those failures, Trump has entered the accountability zone. (AFP)
opinion

From State policies to actions, how Trump is being held accountable

By Frank Islam
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:51 AM IST
The Senate trial is just the first of many landmines Trump will have to navigate going forward. He is also likely to face an array of civil and criminal lawsuits at the federal and state levels, on issues ranging from financial illegalities, to abuse of power, and insurrection-related charges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic has specifically elevated the significance of social factors in the current moment, and environmental factors in the long-term. According to a study by the University of Oxford, there is a positive correlation between the average environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores of organisations and their countries’ macro-economic performance. (REUTERS)
The pandemic has specifically elevated the significance of social factors in the current moment, and environmental factors in the long-term. According to a study by the University of Oxford, there is a positive correlation between the average environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores of organisations and their countries’ macro-economic performance. (REUTERS)
opinion

How the Covid-19 reset can help firms build a sustainable future

By CP Gurnani
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Many learnings have emerged out of our dealing with the unforeseen situation, which includes increased focus on stable, sustainable economies, clean and green environment and above all, quality of life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is witnessing an economic transition, social change, the rise of Hindutva and increasing support for a strong Centre. The attempt to hoist a flag at the Red Fort is a symbol of the battle over the nature of the State (PTI)
India is witnessing an economic transition, social change, the rise of Hindutva and increasing support for a strong Centre. The attempt to hoist a flag at the Red Fort is a symbol of the battle over the nature of the State (PTI)
opinion

India’s quest for a strong, high-end State

By Abhinav Prakash Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:56 AM IST
Hindutva is filling in a historic vacuum of creating a pan-Indian, centralised State. This explains the churn
READ FULL STORY
Close
Should the team of farmers, which had been negotiating with the government, be held responsible for the events of January 26? (PTI)
Should the team of farmers, which had been negotiating with the government, be held responsible for the events of January 26? (PTI)
opinion

With its inaction, the culpability of India’s political Opposition

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:57 AM IST
The inability of India’s current parliamentary Opposition to command the political leadership of such struggles is more a result of political weakness than sinister design. But is it even trying to engage with popular movements?
READ FULL STORY
Close
If there is reason for optimism, it’s that over the past year, the world has seen the largest public health effort in its history (REUTERS)
If there is reason for optimism, it’s that over the past year, the world has seen the largest public health effort in its history (REUTERS)
opinion

Covid-19: The power of global cooperation

By Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:56 AM IST
While 2020 will be remembered as the year a global threat touched nearly every person on the planet, we hope 2021 will be remembered as the year the whole world benefitted from an equitable and effective Covid-19 response
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wildlife experts hope that the budgetary allocations will move beyond tigers and elephants to many species in need of attention (HT Photo)
Wildlife experts hope that the budgetary allocations will move beyond tigers and elephants to many species in need of attention (HT Photo)
opinion

In a post-pandemic world, a green budget as a vaccine for nature

By Bahar Dutt
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Forest officers complain that while budgets are announced with great fanfare, how much reaches the states and when is crucial. Due to the delay in disbursement of funds, salaries to frontline staff and daily wage workers also get delayed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the season of budget presentations, with the economy reeling under the impact of Covid-19, we will, of course, expect the Centre to step up its expenditure (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
In the season of budget presentations, with the economy reeling under the impact of Covid-19, we will, of course, expect the Centre to step up its expenditure (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Reshape spending, at the Centre and in states

By Pulapre Balakrishnan
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:28 AM IST
It should concern us that only about a fifth of public expenditure goes towards capital spending and the social sector. This needs reconfiguration
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vehement opposition the party faced between 2014 and 2016 led them to conclude that despite the party’s historic win, there is an obstructionist cabal that thinks that the BJP has no right to govern India (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The vehement opposition the party faced between 2014 and 2016 led them to conclude that despite the party’s historic win, there is an obstructionist cabal that thinks that the BJP has no right to govern India (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The roots of the BJP’s unilateralism

By Rahul Verma
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:29 AM IST
It believes that the opposition to its policies is not principled. But it shouldn’t underestimate social forces
READ FULL STORY
Close
If a couple marrying under SMA did not want their details to be made public, they could not be compelled to do so. (AFP)
If a couple marrying under SMA did not want their details to be made public, they could not be compelled to do so. (AFP)
opinion

The Allahabad High Court stands up for personal liberty

By Gautam Bhatia
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:17 AM IST
The judgment of the Allahabad High Court represents an important judicial pushback against the dominant ideology of State interference in questions of marriage, including by empowering social and vigilante groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The legal tool of temporary injunction has become a gagging tool for plaintiffs to shut down books that portray them in harsh light (Shutterstock)
The legal tool of temporary injunction has become a gagging tool for plaintiffs to shut down books that portray them in harsh light (Shutterstock)
opinion

Free speech and the death of a book

By Chiki Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:15 AM IST
In the last four years, I have dealt with two such cases, and I have a small list of books. Most of my fellow publishers have also dealt with such cases in the last few years — in some cases they have won, in others they have withdrawn the book. A legal tool that is to be used sparingly is turning into a weapon wielded with far less care, far less thought.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Non-elected institutions such as the judiciary and media have to play a balancing role. The danger is when they also come to be perceived as the voices of the majority and against non-majorities. People will then resort to methods that Ambedkar rejected as unconstitutional (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)
Non-elected institutions such as the judiciary and media have to play a balancing role. The danger is when they also come to be perceived as the voices of the majority and against non-majorities. People will then resort to methods that Ambedkar rejected as unconstitutional (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)
opinion

A roadmap to reform democracy

By Ram Madhav
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Elected institutions must become less majoritarian, while other institutions must give voice to non-majorities and provide balance
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)
opinion

How I erred on Biden and Blinken

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:26 AM IST
For a man who makes a career out of talking, I missed out on two God-given opportunities because I felt I had nothing to say. I met Biden in July 2013 in Delhi, but didn’t take sufficient interest in him. in 2015, i interviewed Antony Blinken, but failed to stay in touch
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP