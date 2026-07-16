Civil engineering is trendy again, for the right reasons

Recent admission trends at India’s premier engineering institutions have revealed an encouraging shift. Civil engineering, which, for many years, was mostly overlooked by students in favour of computer-related disciplines, is witnessing renewed interest. Reports indicate that opening ranks for civil engineering programmes at IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have improved significantly, reflecting a meaningful change in the aspirations of some of the country’s brightest students. This represents a deeper realisation that India’s future cannot be built on software alone. A digitally advanced nation must first stand on strong physical foundations.

A view of the Srisailam Dam, which is one of the largest dams in India, located on the Krishna river. (Unsplash)

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For nearly two decades, discussions around engineering education were dominated by one question: Which branch offers the highest salary? As the IT industry expanded rapidly, computer science became the preferred choice for many. The overwhelming focus on one discipline unintentionally overshadowed the importance of several core engineering branches.

Today, India is entering a phase of unprecedented infrastructure development. These are not simply construction projects; they are the foundations upon which economic growth, industrial competitiveness, and improved quality of life will depend for decades to come.

Every technological advancement eventually finds its place on infrastructure designed, constructed, and maintained by civil engineers. Roads connect industries. Bridges enable commerce. Dams secure water and energy. Airports and ports facilitate global trade. Data centres require structurally sophisticated facilities with reliable power and cooling systems. Sustainable cities require integrated transportation, water management, and resilient public infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} Civil engineering, therefore, provides the physical framework upon which modern civilisation functions. For several years, I have maintained that civil engineering would experience a strong revival. Many considered this an optimistic prediction during a period when software careers dominated public imagination. Today’s realities demonstrate that the demand for world-class infrastructure is equally important. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Civil engineering, therefore, provides the physical framework upon which modern civilisation functions. For several years, I have maintained that civil engineering would experience a strong revival. Many considered this an optimistic prediction during a period when software careers dominated public imagination. Today’s realities demonstrate that the demand for world-class infrastructure is equally important. {{/usCountry}}

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The emergence of AI makes this even more significant. There is a growing perception that AI will replace engineers. I believe the opposite is true. AI will undoubtedly automate routine tasks, assist with design optimisation, analyse vast amounts of engineering data, and improve decision-making. It can generate software code, perform repetitive calculations, monitor construction sites, and even predict maintenance requirements. Yet, AI can’t replace engineering judgement, professional responsibility, or the ability to understand the behaviour of complex physical systems.

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In fact, AI increases the value of domain expertise. Engineers who possess deep knowledge of structures, geotechnics, transportation systems, water resources, environmental engineering, and construction technologies will become even more valuable. Tomorrow’s civil engineer will combine strong engineering fundamentals with emerging technologies that are transforming how infrastructure is designed, constructed, and maintained.

Civil engineering has become one of the most technology-intensive and interdisciplinary professions, while remaining firmly rooted in mathematics, mechanics, materials science, and engineering principles. Recent natural disasters have further reinforced the importance of resilient infrastructure, reminding us that infrastructure cannot be designed only for efficiency or cost-effectiveness. It must also be safe, sustainable, adaptable, and resilient.

When infrastructure fails, the consequences extend far beyond physical damage. Therefore, resilient infrastructure is an investment in national security, economic stability, and public welfare.

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India has an extraordinary civil engineering heritage that deserves recognition. Long before modern engineering emerged as a formal profession, ancient India demonstrated remarkable achievements in urban planning, water management, construction, and materials technology, which remind us that the country’s engineering excellence has always been deeply connected to sustainability, resilience, and harmony with nature. Modern technologies should strengthen this legacy rather than replace it. The renewed interest among students is encouraging because it reflects a growing understanding of the challenges that define the 21st century. Climate resilience, sustainable urbanisation, water security, disaster mitigation, renewable energy infrastructure, smart mobility, and affordable housing cannot be addressed without highly skilled civil engineers working alongside experts from other disciplines.

Engineering education must evolve accordingly. Our institutions should not only produce employable graduates but also nurture innovators, researchers, and problem-solvers capable of addressing national priorities. Equally important is the need to strengthen the culture of research quality, originality, and academic integrity. Engineering excellence cannot be measured solely by the number of publications or institutional rankings. The true purpose of engineering research is to generate knowledge that advances society, improves infrastructure, enhances sustainability, and contributes to human well-being.

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India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047 will require engineers who combine technical competence with ethical responsibility, interdisciplinary thinking, and a commitment to public service. Universities must encourage research that solves real-world problems while maintaining the highest standards of scientific rigour and integrity.

Engineering’s true value lies in the lasting impact it creates. The encouraging admission trends in our premier institutions suggest that many young minds are beginning to appreciate this larger purpose. They understand that infrastructure development is about enabling economic growth, protecting lives, improving quality of life, and building national confidence. Civil engineering has always been fundamental to the progress of civilisation. What we are witnessing today is not the emergence of a new importance, but the rediscovery of an enduring one. The future will undoubtedly be digital. Yet every technological revolution ultimately depends upon strong physical infrastructure. That is why the revival of civil engineering is the reaffirmation that sustainable national development, technological progress, and economic prosperity will always be built on strong foundations.

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TG Sitharam is former chairman, AICTE, an academician and a civil engineer. The views expressed are personal