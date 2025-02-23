Constitution’s vision will be realised with Viksit Bharat

The fundamental spirit of the Constitution of India is based on inclusive development and social justice. Justice and equal opportunities for all are its core principles. India is a unique country that unites a vast population with immense diversity. Despite linguistic, social, geographical, and economic differences, we have set our sights on the grand vision of a Viksit Bharat. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has referred to period from the 75th year of our Independence to its centenary as Amrit Kaal. By 2047, the centenary year, the dreams of our national leaders will have been brought to life. The Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Collective Effort, Inclusive Growth) vision is an extension of the Preamble of our Constitution, which has infused new energy across the nation (AP)

Our Constitution ensures fundamental rights while also providing a guiding framework for our duties. This guidance defines our course of action. The framers of the Constitution envisioned an India where all governance units work in harmony — Union and state governments, as well as local municipal and panchayat bodies. Among the 299 members of the Constituent Assembly, 19 were from Madhya Pradesh, playing crucial roles. BR Ambedkar, born in Mhow, was the principal architect of our Constitution. Other significant contributors from Madhya Pradesh included Harisingh Gour, Ravishankar Shukla, and Seth Govind Das. Gour, through his erudition, helped shape the Constitution and provided interpretations of Hindu law. Mahatma Gandhi linked the Constitution’s essence to Swaraj — self-rule that encompasses language, self-governance, self-identity, and self-respect.

The PM’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Collective Effort, Inclusive Growth) is an extension of the Preamble of our Constitution, which has infused new energy across the nation. Today, the Team India approach at NITI Aayog ensures a sense of responsibility among all state chief ministers, reflecting the true essence of democracy. Declaring Constitution Day was a step towards making the spirit of the Constitution more accessible to the general public, students, and policymakers. The coordination between the Union and state governments is setting new benchmarks for development. However, the first blow to the constitutional relationship between the Union and the states came when Jawaharlal Nehru dismissed Kerala’s elected government. The misuse of Article 356 to dissolve elected state governments became a pattern. This also led to the disruption of simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, resulting in frequent elections across the country.

After Modi became PM, Union-state relations were redefined in alignment with the intentions of the Constitution’s framers, establishing a healthy precedent. The introduction of the GST Council and NITI Aayog ensured adequate representation and participation for states. The misuse of Article 356 has now become a thing of the past. Constitutional institutions have been granted autonomy, which is essential for strengthening democracy. The One Nation, One Election initiative is a historic step towards reinforcing constitutional governance and strengthening democracy. Different political ideologies governing the Union and the states can lead to conflicts. However, ensuring that constitutional provisions are not violated in such situations is crucial. The Constitution provides for a federal system that grants sufficient autonomy to both the Union and the states.

The present Union government has taken meaningful steps to maintain and strengthen just and cooperative relations with state governments of different ideological leanings. Leaders who showcase copies of the Constitution have often been the ones to violate and dishonour it for political gains, thereby weakening democracy. The abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir is a testament to the sanctity and dignity of the Constitution. This step reflects the respect and trust that PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have in the Constitution.

A governance system that is inclusive, based on social justice, and rooted in cultural and constitutional values is the true vehicle of democratic consciousness. The Madhya Pradesh government is working with these commitments at its core. A good government not only adheres to constitutional values but also fosters peace, security, harmony, and equal opportunities with an enabling environment in society. A Viksit Madhya Pradesh is aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat. The development of states is integral to national progress, and Madhya Pradesh is fully committed to this national objective. Under India@2047, Madhya Pradesh is actively working on multiple fronts, including energy, interstate coordination, and cultural and social revitalisation. The Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river-linking projects are historic initiatives, demonstrating collaboration and a forward-looking approach among the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The river-linking project is a unique example of interstate cooperation and cooperative federalism.

With the guiding mantra of “heritage and development,” the Madhya Pradesh government is focusing on programmes for GYAN (Gareeb, Youth, Annadata, Nari), to accelerate comprehensive and inclusive development and empowerment of the poor, youth, farmers, and women. By maintaining synergy with the Union government, Madhya Pradesh has expanded its vision and capabilities — aligning with both the spirit of the Constitution and the aspirations of its people.

Mohan Yadav is the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. The views expressed are personal