IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Decoding the budget and the economics of welfare
The FY 22 budget ought to have increased expenditure for welfare, provided for an inclusive social protection architecture that protects vulnerable groups especially migrant workers, and increased capital expenditure. At first glance, the government has only done the last. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
The FY 22 budget ought to have increased expenditure for welfare, provided for an inclusive social protection architecture that protects vulnerable groups especially migrant workers, and increased capital expenditure. At first glance, the government has only done the last. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Decoding the budget and the economics of welfare

Several announcements — a bad bank, the proposal for a development financial institution, and bank recapitalisation — aim at reforming the economy. But these will not respond to the structural inequalities caused by the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
By Yamini Aiyar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:40 PM IST

Covid-19 is a crisis like no other. And, expectedly, it has wreaked havoc on the Government of India (GoI)’s financial arithmetic as it struggled to deal with collapsing tax revenues and increased expenditure pressures. Therefore, there are two questions that need to be asked of the FY 2021 budget.

How did the Union government reorient its macro-fiscal position to counteract the economic fallout of the pandemic and what does this reveal about the nature of the policy choices made by the government to respond to the Covid-19-induced economic crisis? Second, what does the budget offer as a policy pathway to nurture the economy back to health in FY 2021-22?

In FY 21, the lockdown-induced freeze on the economy expectedly resulted in a collapse in revenues while expenditure pressures increased. Revenue receipts collapsed from 20.2 lakh crore to 15.5 lakh crore, expenditure increased from 30.4 lakh crore to 34.5 lakh crore, as did the one number that the government has thus far worried about the most — the fiscal deficit.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman must be congratulated for breaking with tradition and being transparent about the fiscal deficit numbers while offering a path to fiscal consolidation by FY 2025-26. Importantly, she has discontinued the practice of off-budget borrowing for food subsidy. However, a closer look at the numbers reveals a more complex picture.

First, while tax revenues fell, the real hit to the Centre’s finances came from a fall in disinvestment receipts and bringing off budget expenditure back on to the budget. The fall in net tax revenue to the Centre is responsible for a mere 1% of the rise in fiscal deficit numbers. Second, most of the increase in expenditure outlays is driven by the food and fertiliser subsidy (around 80%). Increases in health accounted for 3.88%. Third, the share of states in the divisible pool of taxes fell from 32% in the budgeted estimates to 28.9% (Revised Estimates 2020-21).

Three facts emerge about the macro fiscal picture. First, the government has increasingly relied on the assumption that proceeds from disinvestment will fund its expenditure commitments. In good times, this is bad fiscal management. But in times of pandemic, this can be seriously damaging. The government’s reluctance to adopt an expansionary fiscal stance in response to the pandemic is a consequence of historical fiscal mismanagement rather than the Covid-19-induced economic shock. The emphasis on disinvestment in this budget, while welcome, risks a similar fate. The government will have to urgently double down in FY 22 to meet these targets.

Second, expenditure increases in FY 21 were limited to subsidies and essential relief through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Overall, in FY 21, expenditure increased from a 13.53% of GDP Budget Estimates (BE) to 17.74% in RE. However, because GDP contracted significantly in FY 21, these numbers overstate the magnitude of increase in expenditure. It is important to note that transfers from centrally-sponsored schemes (including MGNREGS whose allocations increased by 81% over budget estimates) increased by 14%, suggesting significant contraction in expenditure for other schemes in FY 21. Finally, state governments, at the frontlines of the Covid-19 battle, have been forced to rely on market borrowing as their share in the central government taxes fell significantly. The consequences of this on state budgets, that have displayed far greater fiscal discipline than the Centre will be significant, in the long-term.

As this column noted in a pre-budget piece, the post-lockdown economic recovery is showing signs of deepening structural inequality. Economic activity has reached near pre-pandemic levels, but this is largely profit-led. Large listed firms have profited at the cost of small firms and the informal sector. And the scars in the labour market, particularly informal labour, run deep. Reversing this trend is both a moral imperative and good economic sense — after all, if purchasing power remains low for the bulk of the economy, demand will collapse.

In this context, the FY 22 budget ought to have increased expenditure for welfare, provided for an inclusive social protection architecture that protects vulnerable groups especially migrant workers, and increased capital expenditure. At first glance, the government has only done the last.

Several important announcements have aimed at reforming what economist Arvind Subramanian has called the “software” — a bad bank, the proposal for a DFI, and bank recapitalisation. All of these are steps in the right direction. However, these increases will not immediately translate into employment and increased wages for the poor.

There are continuing governance challenges, which will not be addressed overnight. In this context, it is a mistake to assume that FY 22 will present space to the government to curtail its welfare expenditures. But the FY 22 budget cuts allocations to food subsidy and MGNREGS. It offers no comfort that the government, in response to the migrant crisis, will address the extreme vulnerabilities faced by India’s informal sector and urban workers. Expenditure in FY 22 will see little planned growth over FY 21.

The pandemic has disproportionately impacted India’s poor and vulnerable. The hope was that this budget would, by adopting an expansionist fiscal stance, respond to their needs while putting the economy back on track. It has not.

Yamini Aiyar is president and chief executive of the Centre for Policy Research

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The FY 22 budget ought to have increased expenditure for welfare, provided for an inclusive social protection architecture that protects vulnerable groups especially migrant workers, and increased capital expenditure. At first glance, the government has only done the last. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
The FY 22 budget ought to have increased expenditure for welfare, provided for an inclusive social protection architecture that protects vulnerable groups especially migrant workers, and increased capital expenditure. At first glance, the government has only done the last. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Decoding the budget and the economics of welfare

By Yamini Aiyar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Several announcements — a bad bank, the proposal for a development financial institution, and bank recapitalisation — aim at reforming the economy. But these will not respond to the structural inequalities caused by the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Union Budget 2021-21, Prayagraj, February 1, 2021 (PTI)
People watch finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Union Budget 2021-21, Prayagraj, February 1, 2021 (PTI)
opinion

The big gap in the budget - an expenditure thrust

By Pulapre Balakrishnan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:39 PM IST
The expenditure budgeted for 2021-22 is less than 1% higher than the revised estimates for the current year
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as India's Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur look on, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as India's Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur look on, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
opinion

The government’s arithmetic jugglery cast a shadow over the budget’s right direction

By Praveen Chakravarty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Prudent public investment and a robust safety net can stop India from falling off the precipice of the economic cliff
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi,Feb. 1, 2021 (PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi,Feb. 1, 2021 (PTI)
opinion

Sharply focused, the budget boosts hopes of revival

By Govind Sankaranarayanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The plans are largely within the government’s control. By focusing on a few objectives, it has perhaps achieved more
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is a landmark budget as it improves both ease of doing business and also ease of living for women. It attempts to minimise the regulatory and compliance burden imposed on the taxpayers, especially corporate taxpayers and facilitates the growth of MSMEs (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
This is a landmark budget as it improves both ease of doing business and also ease of living for women. It attempts to minimise the regulatory and compliance burden imposed on the taxpayers, especially corporate taxpayers and facilitates the growth of MSMEs (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
opinion

A Union Budget that bets on growth

By Rajiv Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The government has shed fiscal conservatism, ramped up capital expenditure, and pushed structural reforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FM correctly identified that the need of the hour is to be bold, unafraid of rating agencies, and that is what the budget provides (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The FM correctly identified that the need of the hour is to be bold, unafraid of rating agencies, and that is what the budget provides (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The Union Budget will unleash animal spirits and enthuse investors

By Kumar Mangalam Birla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The virtuous cycle of consumer and business confidence is what is needed to take the economy into the high growth orbit. Only high economic growth can create the resources needed for a just and inclusive society
READ FULL STORY
Close
The possible clash between the government’s assumptions and the reality of the economy will determine India’s trajectory in the next year (ANI)
The possible clash between the government’s assumptions and the reality of the economy will determine India’s trajectory in the next year (ANI)
opinion

Where the budget gets India’s economy wrong

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The budget has pinned its hopes on supply-side economics, while the economy is facing a demand-side crisis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netaji’s secular spirit found true expression in INA and the Azad Hind government (HT Photo)
Netaji’s secular spirit found true expression in INA and the Azad Hind government (HT Photo)
opinion

In Bengal, the political battle over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

By Ronojoy Sen
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:42 AM IST
The effort to own Netaji has intensified in this election cycle, with his 125th birth anniversary celebrations also acting as a catalyst
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dignity of the Indian Republic suffered an unprecedented setback, but the episode also shattered the morale of the peasants and tarnished the credibility of their struggle (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The dignity of the Indian Republic suffered an unprecedented setback, but the episode also shattered the morale of the peasants and tarnished the credibility of their struggle (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Why the budget is crucial for democracy

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman’s second full budget can mark the beginning of the effort to tackle inequality, distress, and provide hope to citizens
READ FULL STORY
Close
In light of the destruction of public property and the attack on policemen, the damage done to the image of the Capital and to our democratic governance outweighs any advantage accrued by granting permission (REUTERS)
In light of the destruction of public property and the attack on policemen, the damage done to the image of the Capital and to our democratic governance outweighs any advantage accrued by granting permission (REUTERS)
opinion

Lessons from the tractor rally on R Day

By Yashovardhan Azad
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Critical stakeholders, including Delhi Police, failed the Republic on January 26. It is time to ask difficult questions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chairing the pre-budget consultations with the experts of water and sanitation sectors, through video conferencing, New Delhi, January 29, 2020 (ANI)
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chairing the pre-budget consultations with the experts of water and sanitation sectors, through video conferencing, New Delhi, January 29, 2020 (ANI)
opinion

What Union Budget 2021-22 has to tackle

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Nilesh Shah has proposed a gold amnesty scheme, monetisation of government-controlled assets such as enemy property and surplus land, strategic disinvestment of public sector units, and legalising betting and gambling. Two of these deserve special attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance mnister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-budget meeting with States and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_18_2021_000116A) (PTI)
Union finance mnister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-budget meeting with States and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_18_2021_000116A) (PTI)
opinion

What the Union Budget needs to get right

By Chanakya
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:21 AM IST
India’s economic recovery has been impressive, but there are gaps. In the budget, focus on public spending, enhancing demand, job-oriented growth, health and the financial sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Oxfam report on inequality included another surprising voice calling for global economics to change. The Financial Times is one of the world’s most influential economic and business newspapers. It is quoted in the report as calling for “radical reforms to reverse the prevailing policy direction of the last four decades”, the period dominated by neoliberal economics. (AP)
The Oxfam report on inequality included another surprising voice calling for global economics to change. The Financial Times is one of the world’s most influential economic and business newspapers. It is quoted in the report as calling for “radical reforms to reverse the prevailing policy direction of the last four decades”, the period dominated by neoliberal economics. (AP)
opinion

Budget 2021: Overcome poverty, battle inequality

By Mark Tully
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:19 AM IST
It would be right to go back to socialism’s commitment to equality, and to reform India’s economy so that overcoming poverty once again becomes the top priority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the most recent global update from WHO, India reported an annual total of 114,451 new cases in 2019, the highest of any country and accounting for 56% of the global total. (HTPHOTO)
According to the most recent global update from WHO, India reported an annual total of 114,451 new cases in 2019, the highest of any country and accounting for 56% of the global total. (HTPHOTO)
opinion

Communicating correct knowledge of leprosy is key to early detection and treatment

By Yohei Sasakawa
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:02 PM IST
In recent years, the Indian government has been stepping up its work against leprosy. In particular, the annual number of new patients with visible disabilities (grade-2 disabilities) at the time of diagnosis has almost halved compared to 2015. This can be said to be a result of the government’s efforts to promote early detection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
opinion

US must take a call on terror-haven Pakistan

By Yashwant Raj, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:48 AM IST
There is bipartisan support, therefore, for extraditing Sheikh to the US, and the time may have come for Biden administration to make the call.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP