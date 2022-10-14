The hijab row is now headed to a larger Supreme Court bench and all eyes will be on the Chief Justice of India. The composition of this bench will be crucial to determine what is at heart a simple question: Do India’s women have the right to choose?

As for choice, individual actions are rarely committed in silos. Some Muslim women wear hijab as a political statement. Others do so to assert religious identity when their faith is perceived to be under threat. And, yes, some wear it out of a sense of family obligation — not that different from those women who must fast because their communities expect it of them.

So it is with what we wear. If a mangalsutra worn by a teacher, sacred thread around the wrist of a schoolboy and a turban on Sikh students causes no public outrage, it seems strange that the sight of girls in hijab should cause such anxiety.

In India, religion is deeply ingrained. We see it in our public interactions: Processions for Muharram, neighbourhood choirs at Christmas, and fireworks at Diwali.

The split verdict captures the larger dichotomy of how we interpret secularism and religion in public life.

For justice Hemant Gupta, the question is uniformity: “Secularism is applicable to all citizens.” Religion, he added, has no place in a secular school run by the State.

Justice Shudhanshu Dhulia’s dissenting opinion trends towards this option (though, of course, karva chauth is not part of his remit). “It is a matter of choice, nothing more and nothing less,” he ruled. The thing which was uppermost in [my] mind was the education of girl child…. Are we making her life better?”

Meanwhile, karva chauth is celebrated by women who choose to fast for their husbands. Their fast, their choice. But if the issue is choice, then both sets of women, regardless of their religious beliefs, must be allowed the agency to fast or wear the hijab (or discard it, as in Iran).

The schism can be seen among the Right-wing ecosystem as well. It’s brainwashing and social pressure, not choice, that determines whether girls wear the hijab , which imposes restrictions of modesty on one gender.

For many liberal commentators, the ritual is an example of patriarchy. After all, the men don’t fast. And the idea of deprivation by a woman for her husbands’ longevity is biased against one gender, goes the argument. It’s the same liberal commentators who also argue vociferously for choice, particularly where the hijab debate goes. If schoolgirls opt to wear a head scarf over their uniforms, what’s the harm?

Namita Bhandare writes on gender The views expressed are personal