How to optimise service delivery in the urban sector

Running cities efficiently is a complex business. It involves multiple stakeholders in the planning and administrative process, including national, state and local governments. Several beneficiaries and partners (citizens, private businesses, academia, and NGOs/CSOs ) are also important in the urban ecosystem. Managing this complex and socially diverse sector is a challenge for policymakers, planners, and the urban local bodies (ULBs). To move forward, the State, businesses, philanthropies, CSOs/NGOs, and communities must join hands.

The urban sector is India’s economic growth engine, and it is increasingly confronted with the task of climate-resilient sustainable urbanisation. By 2036, 600 million people will be living in urban areas. Over the years, investment in the sector has been rising (from ₹1.57 crore between 2004 and 2014 to ₹9.07 crore between 2014 and 2019, creating a process for the spread of the “Public-Private Community Partnership (PPCP)” model in building sustainable cities.

K Rajeswara Rao is special secretary, NITI Aayog; Neha Awasthi is consultant, NITI Aayog

The views expressed are personal