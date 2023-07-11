In G20, India is pushing for global cooperation

With multiple intertwined crises, the world is on the edge of a precipice. India’s presidency of the G20 has been instrumental in unlocking holistic solutions which can solve the most pressing challenges of our times and propel inclusive development. As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a representative of diverse voices, India can influence policies that will advance the collective well-being of the global family towards a sustainable future.

As the undisputed start-up capital of the world, India led the establishment of the Startup20 engagement group to build global discourse on new-age entrepreneurship and provide resources and support to startups from G20 member countries. The Disaster Risk Resilience (DRR) Working Group and the G20 Chief Scientific Advisors’ Roundtable (CSAR) have also been pioneered by India.

Millets, now a modern diet superfood, hold long-standing significance in India’s agricultural and culinary history, and are a phenomenal sustainable home-grown resource offered to the world during the G20 proceedings. Global attendees have greatly appreciated the multi-cuisine millet-based food options offered at G20 meetings across India. Millets can address global food crises and fortify nutritional security. At the recently concluded agriculture ministers meeting, a historic consensus was achieved on the International Millets and Other Ancient Grains Research Initiative. The Deccan High-Level Principles recently adopted by the agriculture working group also showcased the G20’s shared responsibility in addressing global food security crises.

PM Modi’s vision of women-led development has been actively spearheaded by the development working group, the W20 engagement group and the recently constituted EMPOWER 20 alliance. India is championing the cause of women as equal stakeholders in initiating and leading sustainable development across the world. W20 India has agreed upon some radical suggestions such as a minimum 15% tax break, or other equivalent incentives for women-led technology and tech-enabled start-ups. There is also consensus that by 2030, the digital gender gap (including mobile phone ownership) must be halved by addressing barriers around affordability, literacy and digital skills, accessibility, online safety and more.

India is pushing for global cooperation in sharing best practices for strategies to combat the climate crisis. The potential of citizen-led action to live in harmony with the environment, right from the grassroots level, is derived from the traditional Indian way of life. Taking this pro-planet approach, India is urging global citizens to actively engage in the mass movement towards Lifestyle for Environment. The Indian G20 presidency also comes at the midpoint of implementation of the sustainable development goals (SDG) 2030 agenda, and is an opportunity to recalibrate, steer and deliver progress on SDGs.

India has emerged as a global leader in driving equity, transparency and accessibility by strengthening its digital public infrastructure (DPI) and serves as an example of how a convergent approach by the public and private sectors towards digital transformation can drive a significant impact on the lives of citizens. The Digital Public Infrastructure Summit recently held in Pune was a symbol of India’s efforts to showcase its vision for harnessing the power of DPI as a transformative tool in policy governance. Under the Digital Economy Working Group, all G20 countries have endorsed the New Delhi Digital Agenda (NDDA) for the development of a common framework for DPIs. The creation of a global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository (GDPIR) for the G20 will be a pathbreaking step towards this goal.

As the world’s largest democracy, India’s G20 presidency has been a watershed moment to showcase its strong commitment to multilateralism and people-centric development. India convened the Voice of the Global South Summit with 15 developing countries earlier in 2023, and is now piloting the G20 platform to resonate the Global South’s perspective, pushing for systems that ensure energy security and equity for the developing world. As part of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s vision to ensure fair and inclusive representation within the forum, India is also an ardent advocate for the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. In fact, PM Modi has already written to all G20 leaders to advance this cause.

While the G20 represents the concerns and ideas of a global landscape, every host country brings to the fore some unique contributions. In 2023, guided by rich values of universality, India has supercharged its contribution to the G20 agenda. Our proficiency in using technology to accelerate social welfare as well as our social, political and cultural ethos, are giving shape to a progressive global discourse.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or One Earth, One Family, One Future is emblematic of India’s historical and continued emphasis on the interconnectedness of all beings, and resonates with our own heritage of striving for universal brotherhood, peace and harmony. India’s G20 presidency is a resounding call for worldwide collaboration. We are constantly emphasising the need to address challenges collectively, highlight the interests of the Global South, harness the power of technology for the benefit of humanity, promote sustainable lifestyles, and depoliticise the global supply of essential goods. These messages reflect India’s steadfast commitment to sustainable, comprehensive, responsible, and inclusive development, embodying our vision of an inclusive future built on trust and harmony.

India has put together an unparalleled display of global cooperation with 220 meetings spread across a staggering 60 cities, covering all states and Union Territories. This feat sets a new benchmark for any G20 presidency, as the broadest geographical expanse of meeting locations ever observed in a single country. India has already successfully welcomed 18,000 delegates hailing from over 115 different nationalities to G20 meetings and associated events. Through various G20-related domestic Jan Bhagidari activities, we have also seen the participation of more than 15 million citizens from every segment of society.

In December last year, India proudly assumed the G20 presidency for 2023, bringing together 19 members (including the European Union) along with nine guest countries, three regional organisations, and 11 international organisations. The G20 New Delhi Summit, to be held on September 9 and 10, will host more than 40 world leaders, the largest gathering of its kind.

Through various G20-related domestic Jan Bhagidari activities, we have also seen the participation of more than 15 million citizens from every segment of society.

Amitabh Kant is G20 sherpa. The views expressed are personal