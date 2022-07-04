In Maha, a battle for legacy begins

While these decisions have been challenged in the Supreme Court, it underlines the incremental efforts of Mr Shinde’s faction to expand its control over the party, and even precipitate disqualification proceedings against the legislators still loyal to Mr Thackeray. Though the call on which faction retains the Sena name and symbol will be taken by the Election Commission, it now seems increasingly likely that the endgame in Maharashtra will depend on who eventually gets the common Sainik’s vote as the real inheritor of Bal Thackeray’s legacy.

Two, the absence of 18 lawmakers — 11 from the Congress, six from the Nationalist Congress Party, and one from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen — from the Opposition benches during the trust vote will add to the worries of the Opposition camp. While it is possible that exigencies prevented them from attending the vote, the apprehension of more dissidence will be troubling for these parties at a time when the new ruling coalition is looking to expand its footprint across Maharashtra. And third, the controversy around the Sena’s legislature party office and floor whip is likely to act as the prelude to the looming fight for control of the party, its cadre, and iconic symbol. The newly elected speaker, Rahul Narvekar, has recognised Mr Shinde as the leader of the Sena legislature party, and his faction’s nominee Bharat Gogawale as the whip of the party in the House.

The comprehensive victory of the Eknath Shinde-led administration on the floor of the Maharashtra assembly on Monday, by a margin of 164 to 99, brings to an end a period of unprecedented political turmoil in the state. The new regime, headed by Mr Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), looks stable with the Opposition still smarting from the loss of its government last week, but a number of governance and political hurdles may create fresh turbulence in the state. First, for the smooth functioning of the government, a strong working relationship between Mr Shinde and Mr Fadnavis, himself a former chief minister, will be pivotal. Steering one of India’s largest states with a steady hand, repairing the public infrastructure of Mumbai, and retaining the economic momentum in the industrialised state will be key governance challenges — at a time when Mr Shinde will also be looking to keep the flock of 39 Shiv Sena rebels, who were instrumental in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray administration happy, and pick off new leaders in the run-up to the crucial local body elections later this year.

