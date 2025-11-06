India brings optimism as the UN turns 80

Eighty years ago, in the aftermath of the unprecedented devastation of World War II, the peoples of the world came together to say ‘never again’, guided by two simple yet powerful concepts. First: Working together across countries and communities offers a better path to peace and security than going it alone. Second: Peace, security and development are inextricably linked — one cannot thrive without the others. Thus the United Nations (UN), and a new chapter in multilateralism, was born. The UN in India is proud to be a humble partner in this journey, joining hands in initiatives that strengthen health, digital access, climate action, food security, and South–South cooperation. (AP)

Much has changed since then, but collective solutions to common challenges remain as vital as ever. From the climate crisis to pandemics, from the digital divide to food security, the challenges before us largely ignore national boundaries.

The UN’s 80th anniversary this year invites reflection on how far the organisation and multilateralism have come, and what lies ahead.

Honest reflection shows both; successes and unfinished business. Since 1945, despite conflicts that have eluded resolution, the world has avoided a third world war. Dozens of nations were born with the end of colonialism. Together we have eradicated smallpox, vaccinated nearly half the world’s children, saved millions through humanitarian assistance, established treaties to protect the vulnerable, safeguarded the ozone layer, and advanced climate action. It is not enough, but we are rowing in the right direction. Reforming the institution remains a priority of the UN Secretary-General, whose ambitious UN80 initiative is under way. The long-awaited updating of the Security Council, however, remains for member States to decide.

Yet, multilateralism is under threat. Vast sums are shifting from development to defence, as barriers to trade and labor mobility rise. It feels as if we ‘saw this movie before’ in the inter-war years, and we know how that ended. Unveiling a new Indian UN@80 stamp last month, external affairs minister S Jaishankar remarked, “However difficult, the commitment to multilateralism must remain strong. However flawed, the United Nations must be supported in this time of crisis.” As Madeleine Albright once noted, “If the UN didn’t exist, we would have to invent it.” Indeed, we need more vasudhaiva kutumbakam, not less.

Within this broader picture, India has emerged as a source of optimism. Some 171 million people have been lifted out of extreme poverty. India has built a groundbreaking integrated model of digital public infrastructure — Aadhaar, UPI and DigiLocker; invested at scale in renewable energy; strengthened food security; and pioneered digital health initiatives. It remains a steadfast voice for South-South cooperation, a leader in UN peacekeeping, and a proponent of frameworks such as the landmark Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

India has also shaped multilateralism through the G20, the International Solar Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, providing essential scaffolding to complement the UN’s “big tent”.

India’s achievements inspire confidence. It has already met its 2030 target of 50% installed electric power capacity from non-fossil sources and is championing sustainable lifestyles through Mission LiFE. Platforms such as U-WIN, which delivered 292 million vaccine doses, and eVIN, which ensures safe access to vaccines for 26 million children and 29 million pregnant women, demonstrate the scale and impact of its efforts.

The UN in India is proud to be a humble partner in this journey, joining hands in initiatives that strengthen health, digital access, climate action, food security, and South–South cooperation. These collaborations are a testament to what partnership can achieve in a daunting world.

While challenges lie ahead on India’s path towards 2030 and Viksit Bharat 2047, the opportunities are great and the josh is high. So much promise lies with India’s people — from its vast demographic dividend to women-led development and Naari Shakti, from its great youth generation to disability inclusion. As I often say, “SDGs duniya mai mumkin honge, kyunki Bharat mai mumkin honge”.

On a personal note, the 80th anniversary marks the close of my four-year term in Delhi. Serving as the UN’s Resident Coordinator in India has been a profound privilege. Much will stay with me; perhaps most of all the unforgettable human moments — sleeping under the stars with villagers in the Rann of Kutch, or playing a frenetic wheelchair basketball match with the national women’s team.

Then there are the sights and flavors — the lakes of Udaipur, the temples of Konark and Purana Qila, Rajasthan’s Laal Maas, West Bengal’s Shorshe Ilish, and my favourite chilli, the fiery Bhut Jolokia. For a baseball enthusiast from Kansas City, discovering cricket and its rhythms has been an education in patience, strategy, and culture. From Diwali to Holi, from Durga Puja to Eid, joining India’s festivals has been pure joy.

Most unexpectedly, India has given me a deeper understanding of my own name, Shombi Dwah Sharp. Derived from my mother’s mantra, Shom carries the ‘om’ within it and represents breathing in the world around you. Bi signifies contemplation, while Dwah, echoing Sanskrit’s Dvah and Urdu’s Dua, symbolizes returning purified energy. I have happily been called Shambhu more than once. In many ways, the journey from Kansas City to Delhi seems almost predestined. India has offered insight, inspiration, and a sense of belonging for which I will always be grateful.

As I prepare to take on a new role as Deputy Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, I do so with comfort, knowing I will not be far away — and that I will return to India soon. To my UN Country Team colleagues, thank you for the work we built together. And to all my friends and partners across this incredible country — Bharat ki mere dil mai hamesha khaas jagah rahaygi. Jaldi milenge, mere dosto!

Shombi Sharp is the outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in India and a member of a Team UN in India. The views expressed are personal