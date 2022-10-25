India must expand its space capacities

Lt General Raj Shukla retired recently as army commander, Army Training Command (ARTRAC), and is currently member, UPSC. He can be reached at rajshukla35@yahoo.com.

Space proficiency will be a crucial determinant of the pecking order in the global power calculus. Hence, a truly “Vikasit Bharat” will have to be a space power of consequence. It will be wise, therefore, to remodel/intensify our engagement with the long game in space now.

There is much to be done in the realm of space partnerships too. Is it time for the India-United States military collaboration to get bolder and travel to the outer heavens? We may consider launching an inaugural India-US joint space military exercise sometime next year. In times to come, we may consider a joint anti-satellite (ASAT) missile test as also wider military space collaborations such as in directed energy weapons, rendezvous and proximity operations (RPOs), co-orbital ASATs (in space microsatellites as a kinetic kill option) etc.

In our ensuing plans for theaterisation, an Integrated Space, Cyber and EW Command must be the first stop. A cross-pollinated combat enterprise that signals our intent to deter offensive manoeuvres in space, one that could debilitate adversary power projection capacities at source while pioneering initiatives into the cis–lunar domain, will mark a transformational step forward in our strategic–military evolution.

Our DSA will need to transition to a new outlook and work culture – not as a brick-and-mortar entity but as a military start-up that places a premium on creativity and innovation. It will need to explore new talent pipelines with unique pathways for career mobility - free-wheeling techies, specialists in GPS, photo analysis, mapping and geospatial techniques all coming together to grow our strategic–military poise in space. The DSA will also need to develop commercial integration strategies to fill capability gaps in space domain awareness, command and control, big data leveraging, modelling and simulation, remote sensing and quantum computing.

Given the fact that space is now not only an arena of strategic contestation but also one of warfighting, we will need to enhance the survivability and resilience of our satellite configurations considerably (ASAT capacities of our principal adversary are no longer mere technology demonstrators, but a part of operational plans and inventory). Therefore, we must review our satellite configurations regarding orbital densities, satellite size and mission life. To enhance survivability, we must transition from these large satellite configurations to smaller cube satellites. We also need to enhance our space domain awareness and resilience by ensuring a more equitable balance through better orbit postures – a distributed profile across LEO, MEO, geo-synchronous, and highly elliptical orbits over the poles to provide redundancy.

Structurally, we need to converge the power and resources of Indian Space Research Organisation, the Defence Space Agency (DSA), the private sector, start-ups, technologists, the public sector to power our capacities in space. In doing so, civil and military capabilities in space must also converge because strategic advantage lies at the cusp of civil-military fusion.

Conceptually, we need to revisit and put together a comprehensive, integrated vision for Space and outer space and craft a long-term road map that is attuned with our scientific aspirations and services the demands of our statecraft.

So, what must we do? Here are just a few thoughts.

The aforesaid should also drive us in India to revisit the utility of space as a metric of total national power and strategic military competitiveness, step up our ambitions, execute the necessary paradigm shift and do so with speed. Speed is key. The time to initiate these conversations and actions is now.

