The focus of G20 is sustainable tourism

The G20 presidency could not have come at a better time for India, especially its tourism sector. India is witnessing a revival of inbound arrivals and domestic travellers. We must capitalise on the G20 to achieve pre-Covid-19 numbers and, perhaps, even exceed them this year, and lay out the long-term agenda for promoting sustainable tourism globally.

During India’s year-long presidency of the G20, we will host over 200 meetings in 59-plus destinations. (HT)

During India’s year-long presidency of the G20, we will host over 200 meetings in 59-plus destinations. Delegates from the G20, comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU), are participating to discuss significant issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, the climate crisis and sustainable development. All these topics impact the tourism sector. We have laid out five priority areas of tourism during the G20: Greening the tourism sector, promoting digitisation, empowering the youth with skills, nurturing tourism micro, small and medium enterprises and startups, and strategic management of destinations.

Tourism in India supports and sustains local economies by creating economic opportunities and employment for local communities. We aim to empower local communities through tourism and meet Sustainable Development Goals. This narrative has been received favourably by delegates. The power of sustainable tourism cannot be undermined, especially since it has high employment-generation potential, which can be created by imparting skills to local people. At the same time, we want to unleash the power of digitisation to provide the much-needed “Ease of Tourism”, which benefits both international and domestic tourists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always insisted that we engage with people at the grassroots level and move our focus of activities beyond a few selected urban centres. In this light, we see decentralised G20 events, with participation from Heads of State, ministers, senior officials, and representatives from multilateral and other organisations. This, combined with the numerous engagement group meetings, is generating a local ripple of positive activity and sentiment, which is promising for the tourism sector.

The bolstering of local infrastructure for G20 meetings, capacity-building of local human resources, police personnel, and hotel staff and the beautification of tourist spots will improve the ability of local communities to receive tourists in the future.

India is a remarkable tourist destination, offering many experiences, including 40 Unesco World Heritage sites, archaeological remains of ancient civilisations, a vast variety of wildlife in national parks and sanctuaries, the world’s highest mountain ranges, expansive beaches, the magnificent desert and a rich cultural heritage. Being one of the world’s oldest civilisations, India is an all-embracing confluence of religions, traditions, and customs. The highlights of heritage lie in the treasure of its art, architecture, classical dance, music, flora and fauna and the innate secular philosophy of its people. Every state is resplendent with different styles of temples, gurdwaras, mosques, monasteries, and churches, many of which have been declared heritage sites for their antiquity and craftsmanship. Sacred cities such as Varanasi, Haridwar, Amritsar and Bodhgaya offer a tranquil environment of religious beliefs and spirituality. A visit to India would be incomplete without experiencing the beauty and richness of these sites.

During the G20 events and meetings, an attempt is being made to give the delegates a glimpse of these multi-faceted aspects of our country by organising side events, such as excursions and visits to archaeological sites, parks and monuments. Yoga sessions are an essential part of these meetings, eliciting an enthusiastic response from one and all.

Given India’s diversity in cuisine, organising culinary festivals and establishing local cuisine hubs near major tourist destinations is on the agenda. This is an opportune time for us to collaborate with other countries, international organisations and tourism industry stakeholders to strengthen the recovery plan for the tourism sector. The G20 presidency provides a strong platform for India to promote its agenda of developing sustainable/green tourism practices, spreading digitalisation in the sector, encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises, expanding skill development and developing strong destination management organisations and practices at the local level.

Arvind Singh is secretary, ministry of tourism, Government of India The views expressed are personal