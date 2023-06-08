Karnataka victory showed Opposition must join hands

The gateway that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opened for its march into South India was shut by the democratic will of the people of Karnataka last month. Many psephologists and even some Congress leaders did not expect the party to get a comfortable majority with 135 seats in the assembly elections. However, the party did, and the resounding verdict has a broader meaning and vital message for India. The fight in Karnataka was not just between two political parties, the BJP and the Congress, but two different ideologies represented by them. The voters believed the fight was between communal authoritarianism and secular values. The result of that fight will undoubtedly influence the outcome of more significant decisive battles, especially as the Opposition comes together on a national platform. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his lieutenants were aware of the BJP’s shrinking support base in Karnataka. The BJP lost ground because its government was anti-people and brought hardships for the masses. Its 40% sarkara (government) hurt the state’s self-respect, and, therefore, people from all segments wanted a change of guard. This is why the Congress’s win must be seen as a victory for the people. PREMIUM The fight in Karnataka was not just between two political parties, the BJP and the Congress, but two different ideologies represented by them.(ANI)

In unequivocal terms, the win tells the people of India that PM Modi is not invincible. If the people are determined, the Modi effect can be countered. Addicted to power, PM Modi thought that through the usual tactics, the BJP would overcome the odds in the state. Understanding the importance of retaining power in Karnataka, the Modi-Shah team and their firefighters and supporters concentrated on campaigning in the state. It must be recalled that nothing — including the grave socio-political crisis in Manipur – could divert their attention from Karnataka.

But the people knew better. The BJP utilised every weapon in its armoury to see that the people were divided so that fundamental issues such as rising unemployment rates, poverty, education, housing, health and sanitation were never debated during the assembly elections. In their overenthusiasm to capitalise on majoritarian sentiment, the BJP did not hesitate to do away with the 4% reservations for Muslims. The Kerala Story was added to the campaign plank. During his campaign, the PM spoke about Bajrang Bali. The people, however, saw the dangers hidden in the game plan. In many ways, the Karnataka verdict was a shot in the arm for secular ideals.

The Congress, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and the state leadership, learnt lessons from previous elections and made it a point to make Karnataka the springboard for the party’s revival. Kharge and other leaders tried to keep the party’s state factions together. As a result, the Congress was ready to incorporate some of the ideas that the Left, mainly the Communist Party of India, (CPI) mooted, in their manifesto. The Congress’s promise of rolling back 12-hour shifts, improved remunerations for ASHA, anganwadi and midday meal workers, and measures favouring some of the demands made by transport workers impacted the working masses positively. These were reasons why the CPI, though not a significant political force in Karnataka, supported Congress candidates in 215 constituencies.

The lessons from Karnataka are essential for all political forces, mainly secular, democratic, and the Left. It urges them to make all possible efforts to fight the main adversary unitedly: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP. If such a broad platform is realised, the RSS-BJP combine can be uprooted from power. The pro-poor stance and the commitment to secularism and social justice were the main factors that helped the Congress. It warrants the Opposition to be more responsible and just to people’s expectations. In this endeavour, rediscovering Jawaharlal Nehru’s ideals and tuning them to contemporary challenges will help the Congress. The Left, irrespective of its voter base, has always stood as a reliable fighter in all struggles — the struggle for a political alternative, struggles for constitutional principles and people’s rights. It will strive with all its possibilities to bring together unity among the Opposition before the 2024 polls.

Binoy Viswam is secretary, CPI National Council, and leader of the CPI Parliamentary Group. The views expressed are personal