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Mandal’s legacy and path ahead for social justice

The idea of ensuring representation for backward communities is rooted in many pre-Independence reform movements

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 09:20 pm IST
By Ganesh Singh
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April 13 marks the death anniversary of Bindeshwari Prasad Mandal, who passed away in 1982. Mandal chaired the commission whose report laid the foundation for reservations for Other Backward Classes. The Mandal recommendations transformed the country’s administrative framework as well as its social and political structures. The anniversary of his passing is, therefore, a moment to reflect on how far we have come, and how far we still need to go.

BP Mandal’s legacy reminds us that inclusiveness is the true strength of democracy. His death anniversary is a reminder that the journey toward social justice remains unfinished. (HT Archive)

The idea of ensuring representation for backward communities is rooted in many pre-Independence reform movements. In 1902, Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur introduced 50% reservation in administrative services, and in 1921, the Madras Presidency adopted similar measures. The Kaka Kalelkar Commission made the first national effort to identify socially and educationally backward classes in independent India. Though its recommendations were not fully implemented, they laid the intellectual groundwork for the Mandal Commission, which recommended 27% reservation for OBCs. When then Prime Minister VP Singh announced its implementation on August 7, 1990, it marked a watershed moment in India’s democratic journey.

The past decade has seen an unprecedented institutional commitment to OBC welfare. The 102nd Constitutional Amendment granted constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, strengthening the institutional mechanism for addressing OBC-related issues. The implementation of 27% OBC reservation in education has opened new doors for thousands of students and further reinforced the principle of equal opportunity. Expanded scholarship schemes, skill development initiatives, and improved access to entrepreneurship have collectively widened the horizon for OBC communities across the country.

The post-Mandal quota transformation has been described by scholars as India’s “second democratic upsurge”. BP Mandal’s legacy reminds us that inclusiveness is the true strength of democracy. His death anniversary is a reminder that the journey toward social justice remains unfinished. The empowerment of Muslim OBCs is an essential step toward building a resilient society.

Ganesh Singh is chairperson of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2025-26) of Parliament. The views expressed are personal

 
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