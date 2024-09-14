Men, masculinity and gender justice for all

The horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, one of many incidents of violence against women, underscores how important it is for men and boys to be actively involved in countering all forms of abuse. Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA) has been trying to do this for the past 31 years, engaging in critical conversations about masculinity and that absurd concept that “boys will be boys”, something put forward by some of our elected representatives when they have no real answer to why women are targeted so often. Sympathisers stand by the posters of an ongoing protest rally by the Junior Doctors Forum demanding justice against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) (AP)

MAVA rests its work on the precept that there is no such thing as men being inherently prone to violence and that attitudes can be moulded by interventions. It also advocates for the fact that it is not enough for men to stay away from participating in any form of violence but to also be actively involved in creating a more inclusive concept of masculinity.

‘‘There are many developmental practitioners, including women’s groups, wanting to work with men and boys, but do not know what effective processes can be employed to engage with the latter. The participatory exercises and youth-friendly modules tested by our team have received enthusiastic participation and positive results. And they could now be used by any individual or organisation wanting to work with groups of men,’’ said Harish Sadani, co-founder of MAVA.

MAVA’s eight-module manual on this subject is worth a read. It addresses crucial issues which every young boy should be made aware of. It talks of empathy, collaboration and power-sharing, all essential to creating a level playing field for gender equality. Omkar, a participant in one of MAVA’s workshops, said, “The workshop activities simplify the complex topics of gender relations and power dynamics. During one such workshop, the “Privilege Bingo” exercise was conducted, which prompted me to reflect on my privileges in a non-confrontational and insightful manner.”

Challenging patriarchal mindsets cannot succeed without involving men in the mix to redraw notions of gender roles and stereotypes. If we are to succeed, we need to actively involve men in conversations about male privilege and the pressure they face in living up to societal expectations.

The manual may not have all the answers but it is a promising start to look at how men can be empowered to join the movement against violence and harassment. It highlights how gender discussions should not focus on women alone but on the commitment of men to all gender-based initiatives. A spokesperson for the Centre for Equity and Inclusion, Delhi, that worked with a group of male social media influencers, said, “At the grassroots level, we’ve used some of the manual’s exercises to engage young boys and explore themes of masculinity, power and violence. The well-explained interactive exercises have significantly enhanced the impact of our training sessions.”

The manual uses participatory methods to tackle concepts like patriarchy, gender stereotypes, inequality, power dynamics and privileges, intersectionality, inclusivity, equality, and equity. Altamash Khan, programme coordinator and gender trainer, MAVA, said, “The manual will inspire justice systems, media houses, government institutions, and the corporate sector to include its content in their employees’ orientation programmes and development workshops. It will prove to be a valuable resource for teachers, human rights educators, animators of community-based and civil society organisations, women’s rights groups, and youth associations.”

Writing in the manual, Lakshmi Lingam, chair professor, School of Public Health, DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai, said, “From understanding the complexities of masculinity to developing partnerships, the manual offers a holistic approach that is enlightening and empowering. The exercises have been tested by MAVA during their sensitisation work among male youth in rural and urban areas… It is paramount to acknowledge that men and boys are equal stakeholders in the struggle for gender equality.”

